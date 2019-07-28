Adam Sandler’s Hubie Halloween Enlists More Cast Members

Adam Sandler’s next Netflix project has begun to court a pretty stacked cast. Earlier this week, Deadline announced who would be joining Sandler in his latest comedy, which is currently being referred to as Hubie Halloween. The principal cast will include frequent Sandler collaborators Kevin James and Rob Schneider, as well as Maya Rudolph, Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Michael Chiklis, and Kenan Thompson.

Also starring in the film are China Anne McClain (Black Lightning), Paris Berelc (Alexa & Katie), Tim Meadows (Saturday Night Live), Colin Quinn (Saturday Night Live), June Squibb (Nebraska), Karan Brar (Jessie), Noah Schnapp (Stranger Things), Mikey Day (Saturday Night Live), Melissa Villaseñor (Saturday Night Live), Kym Whitley (Young & Hungry), Lavell Crawford (Breaking Bad), Betsy Sodaro (Comedy Bang! Bang!), George Wallace (Batman Forever), Blake Clark (Boy Meets World), and Shaquille O’Neal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film will follow good-natured but eccentric community volunteer Hubie Dubois (Sandler), who finds himself at the center of a real murder case on Halloween night. Despite his devotion to his hometown of Salem, Massachusetts (and its legendary Halloween celebration), Hubie is a figure of mockery for kids and adults alike. But this year, something really is going bump in the night, and it’s up to Hubie to save Halloween.

The film will be directed by Steven Brill (Heavyweights), with a script written by Sandler and Tim Herlihy.

Hubie Halloween is the latest project in a years-long collaboration between Sandler and Netflix, which has brought some interesting films to the streaming service over the years. Earlier this year, Sandler’s Murder Mystery broke the record for the biggest opening weekend for a Netflix original film, with over 30.8 million accounts.

“Love working with Netflix and collaborating with them,” Sandler said in a statement when the second deal was announced. “I love how passionate they are about making movies and getting them out there for the whole world to see. They’ve made me feel like family and I can’t thank them enough for their support.”

Will you be checking out Hubie Halloween? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!