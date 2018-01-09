Hulu Orders Horror Anthology Series From Blumhouse TV

Blumhouse Television is bringing a brand new style of horror to Hulu this fall.

According to Variety, Hulu has ordered a horror anthology series from the production company responsible for Insidious, Get Out and The Purge. This new series will feature standalone episodes, similar to Black Mirror, but will only air new installments by the month, rather than all at once or on a weekly basis.

The currently untitled project is set to premiere on the streaming service in October, releasing 12 new episodes over the course of the next 12 months. No writers, producers or directors are attached to the project at this point.

“If there’s been one guiding principal that is in place from the day I walked in the door, I wanted to look at that Hulu logo and remember that making TV for an over-the-top SVOD platform, if it isn’t today, is going to be a very different proposition than the approach to making television for what is still the majority of the landscape,” said Hulu chief content officer Joel Stillerman. “I wanted to focus on this question of what does it mean to make television for a place like Hulu.”

Stillerman’s statement on the new series continued as he pointed out that horror fans deserved a quality show like this.

“At the heart of the deal is an extremely passionate audience and an extremely activateable audience in terms of horror,” Stillerman said. “It’s not even the larger bucket of ‘genre.’ I would say this falls squarely into the horror bucket. And it’s brought to us by, I would say in many ways that would be hard to argue, the consummate producers in that genre today.”