Full Idle Hands Collector’s Edition Blu-ray Details Released

An upcoming home video release of the ’90s horror-comedy classic Idle Hands will seemingly be worth the wait to fans, as Scream Factory‘s Collector’s Edition of the Blu-ray will bring with it a number of exciting special features, ranging from commentary tracks to all-new interviews with the film’s cast and crew. Following the success of Scream in 1996, the horror genre became filled with teen-oriented slashers that attempted to echo that film’s self-referential nature, with Idle Hands‘ much goofier concept failing to connect with audiences as strongly at the time, only for the film to grow a passionate fan following in the decades since its release.

Scream Factory describes the film, “Anton Tobias (Devon Sawa, Final Destination) is a channel-surfing, junk-food-munching, couch-potato burn-out who can’t control the murderous impulses of his recently possessed hand. With the help of his zombified buddies, Mick (Seth Green, Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery) and Pnub (Elden Henson, Daredevil), Anton’s got to stop the rampaging devil appendage before it takes total control of his life and ruins any chance he has with class hottie Molly (Jessica Alba, Dark Angel). Vivica A. Fox (Kill Bill) and Jack Noseworthy (Event Horizon) co-star in this wickedly funny horror-comedy.”

The Blu-ray’s special features are as follows:

NEW audio commentary with actors Devon Sawa, Seth Green, Elden Henson, and Vivica A. Fox

audio commentary with actors Devon Sawa, Seth Green, Elden Henson, and Vivica A. Fox NEW Bloody Punk Fun – an interview with director Rodman Flender

Bloody Punk Fun – an interview with director Rodman Flender NEW Stoner Headspace – an interview with actor Elden Henson

Stoner Headspace – an interview with actor Elden Henson NEW This Face, These Hands – an interview with actor Sean Whalen

This Face, These Hands – an interview with actor Sean Whalen NEW Sleight of Hand – an interview with actor Christopher Hart

Sleight of Hand – an interview with actor Christopher Hart NEW Written in Blood – an interview with writer Terri Hughes Burton

Written in Blood – an interview with writer Terri Hughes Burton Audio Commentary by director Rodman Flender and actors Seth Green and Elden Henson

Deleted Scenes with optional audio commentary by director Rodman Flender

Vintage Making-of featurette

Storyboard Comparisons

Theatrical Trailer

While fans will be thrilled enough that the film is getting the home video release that it deserves, viewers will likely be even more excited to know that Sawa is still ready to deliver a follow-up film.

“I would love that to happen but unfortunately the first one didn’t… I think it broke even or something like that, but you never know,” Sawa shared with ComicBook.com last year. “[I’d do it] in a heartbeat. If there was one film that I want to do a sequel to that would be the one. Just because that set was, between Elden, and Seth Green, and Vivica Fox, Alba, Jack Noseworthy, and all those people, it was like summer camp and it was so much fun.”

Scream Factory’s Idle Hands Blu-ray hits shelves on May 12th. Pre-orders are live on Amazon now.

