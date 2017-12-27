Step Inside the Further With ‘Insidious: The Last Key’ Behind-the-Scenes Footage

A new installment in the Insidious franchise is hitting theaters on January 5 with Insidious: The Last Key, which may hold the answers to how Dr. Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye) began investigating the paranormal. The film recently earned some behind-the-scenes footage which offers glimpses at some of the many apparitions that will haunt the film’s protagonists. Check out the footage in the clip below.

The footage doesn’t give us much new information about the film, yet it does offer a glimpse of one of the horrifying entities the characters will encounter. Given that they appear quite terrifying in the brightly lit footage, they are sure to look far more ferocious in the completed film.

The new installment “welcomes back franchise standout Lin Shaye as Dr. Elise Rainier, the brilliant parapsychologist faces her most fearsome and personal haunting yet: in her own family home.”

Josh Stewart, Leigh Whannell, Angus Sampson, Kirk Acevedo, Bruce Davison, Spencer Locke and Caitlin Gerard also star in the film, which was written by Whannell. The writer has crafted the script for the previous three installments in the saga.

In an effort to fully concentrate on crafting this latest installment, Shaye revealed Whannell secluded himself in a remote house in Spain.

“It was a fantastic script. Leigh Whannell, who’s written all of them, he really worked so hard on this,” Shaye told Daily Dead last year. “He actually went to a big, giant stone house in Spain, that was in the middle of nowhere, to write and be inspired.”

One element that sets the Insidious franchise apart from other supernatural films is its incorporation of humor, which Shaye promised the next film would continue doing.

“So it starts out in a very jovial, happy place and then goes downhill from there [laughs]. And ‘downhill’ meaning ‘uphill,’ though. It’s a fantastic story and it took me back into what made Elise who she is,” the actress pointed out. “You meet my family, my mother, my father—we go back to my hometown, which is in New Mexico. And so that’s where this takes place and her quest to find the bad guy that’s been haunting her. It’s a really wonderful story. I think the fans will really, really enjoy it. And it’s scary on levels they’re not going to expect.”

Surprisingly, Insidious: Chapter 3 concluded with the reveal that it took place before the previous two films. The Last Key will pick up right where the events of Chapter 3 left off.

Fans will be able to check out the upcoming film when Insidious: The Last Key lands in theaters on January 5, 2018.

