‘Insidious: The Last Key’ Gets Final Trailer

Debuting in 2010, the Insidious franchise helped director James Wan establish himself as one of the most exciting voices in horror. The latest chapter in the saga, Insidious: The Last Key, has just gotten its final trailer, which you can view above.

The new installment “welcomes back franchise standout Lin Shaye as Dr. Elise Rainier, the brilliant parapsychologist faces her most fearsome and personal haunting yet: in her own family home.”

Josh Stewart, Leigh Whannell, Angus Sampson, Kirk Acevedo, Bruce Davison, Spencer Locke and Caitlin Gerard also star in the film, which was written by Whannell. The writer has crafted the script for the previous three installments in the saga.

To get the tone of the upcoming film just right, Shaye revealed Whannell secluded himself in a remote house in Spain.

“It was a fantastic script. Leigh Whannell, who’s written all of them, he really worked so hard on this,” Shaye told Daily Dead last year. “He actually went to a big, giant stone house in Spain, that was in the middle of nowhere, to write and be inspired.”

An integral component of the installments in the franchise is that it combines humor with horror, which Shaye promised the next film would continue doing.

“So it starts out in a very jovial, happy place and then goes downhill from there [laughs]. And ‘downhill’ meaning ‘uphill,’ though. It’s a fantastic story and it took me back into what made Elise who she is,” the actress pointed out. “You meet my family, my mother, my father—we go back to my hometown, which is in New Mexico. And so that’s where this takes place and her quest to find the bad guy that’s been haunting her. It’s a really wonderful story. I think the fans will really, really enjoy it. And it’s scary on levels they’re not going to expect.”

Surprisingly, Insidious: Chapter 3 concluded with the reveal that it took place before the previous two films. The Last Key will pick up right where the events of Chapter 3 left off.

Fans will be able to check out the upcoming film when Insidious: The Last Key lands in theaters on January 5, 2018.