Interview With the Vampire Star Says He Was Worried He Wouldn’t Be Accepted as Louis

AMC’s Interview With the Vampire has been a critically acclaimed, fan-favorite hit for the network with praise in particular being heaped upon the series’ cast for how they’ve brought Anne Rice’s iconic and beloved characters to life in completely new way — particularly Jacob Anderson. Anderson plays Louis de Pointe du Lac the titular vampire being interviewed in the series. While both critics and fans have lauded Anderson’s Louis, when the casting was first announced, there were some questions about how the series would approach the beloved story and characters — particularly in that the series shifts the setting of the story from the 18th century to the early 20th century and makes both Louis and Claudia Black where they are white in novel. Now, Anderson tells Digital Spy that he was initially worried fans wouldn’t accept him as the beloved vampire — but he’s happily been proven very wrong.

“I stay very much away from social media, but the stuff that I have seen is all really lovely. I was terrified in the beginning that I wasn’t going to be accepted,” Anderson said. “There are things about my casting that just fundamentally change the Louis in the books, although there’s still echoes of that in our show. So, I’ve had a big sense of relief.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He continued, “I live in London and the show wasn’t airing in England for the first year, so I haven’t had many in-person interactions. There was somebody from Germany actually, that stopped me in Westfield, Stratford. I was like, ‘What!? You’ve seen it?’”

Anderson Also Teased What Fans Can Expect in Season 2

Anderson also teased what fans can expect in Season 2, hinting that the series will follow the book, but fans will also want to keep an eye on the Dubai storyline in the upcoming season as well.

“I can’t really give too much away, even though a lot of people have read the book,” Anderson said. “We do stick closely to that story. What can I say? Keep an eye on Dubai…”

Anderson also said that the show is “weeks away” from finishing filming on Season 2.

Interview With the Vampire Producer Teases Armand and Daniel’s Story in Season 2

As for why fans will want to keep an eye on Dubai in Season 2, that might have something to do with the story between Daniel (Eric Bogosian) and Armand (Assad Zaman). It was revealed at the end of Season 1 that the man Daniel had met as Rashid was actually Armand and that he’d met him before, back in the 1970s when he first met Louis. It suggested that there was a larger story there and it’s something that series producer Adam O’Byrne said will dig more into — including the real reason Daniel was brought to Dubai.

“Why Armand is doing what he’s doing and the dynamics between the two of them — meaning Louis and Armand and then also, frankly, Armand and Molloy — are things that will be heavily explored in Season 2,” O’Byrne said previously.

Interview With the Vampire returns in 2024.