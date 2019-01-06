‘Iron Sky: The Coming Race’ Trailer Has Nazis Riding Dinosaurs on the Moon

Some horror films need to do little more than tease an incredibly absurd premise to build interest, as is the case with the Iron Sky series. The upcoming sequel, Iron Sky: The Coming Race, has debuted an all-new trailer depicting Adolf Hitler riding a dinosaur on the moon. Check out the new trailer above before it debuts in 2019.

In the film, “Twenty years after the events of Iron Sky, the former Nazi Moonbase has become the last refuge of mankind. Earth was devastated by a nuclear war, but buried deep under the wasteland lies a power that could save the last of humanity – or destroy it once and for all. The truth behind the creation of mankind will be revealed when an old enemy leads our heroes on an adventure into the Hollow Earth. To save humanity they must fight the Vril, an ancient shapeshifting reptilian race and their army of dinosaurs.”

Following in the footsteps of films like The Human Centipede and numerous SYFY endeavors, the original Iron Sky, which debuted in 2012, focused on a bizarre premise involving Hitler and his Nazis fleeing Earth in 1945, spending their time focused on complete global domination. While the film earned a following, it was based more on the ludicrous concept than its actual merits, yet that following was passionate enough to inspire this sequel.

This sequel earned a chunk of its budget on Indiegogo, earning an impressive 112 percent of its goal and obtaining more than $650,000. The initial budget was estimated to be $15 million, with various larger studios also stepping in to help fund the project.

The first teasers for the film debuted in 2017 and teased a 2018 release date. This new trailer reveals that a “Fan World Premiere” will take place in Helsinki, Finland on January 16, 2019, though there’s no word on a domestic release date.

The film sees Udo Kier reprise his role as Hitler, who addressed his feelings on playing such detestable characters in various films.

“First of all, I must tell you, when you’re German and you come to America, your name is Hans, and you play mad scientists or a Nazi,” Kier shared with ComicBook.com. “I have never in my life, because I was born at the end of the war, I have never played a serious Nazi, never. I got offered, even in America for TV shows, to play horrible people, and I said, ‘No,’ because … I only played Adolf Hitler three times. In Iron Sky number two, I am Hitler on the dinosaur visiting my brother, and I say ‘Heil, Mutter Ficker,’ which means, ‘mother f-cker.’ All the films I did were kind of comedy. It’s like Springtime For Hitler [from The Producers].”

He added, “I have never played a serious Nazi, and I will never do. Because if I would play Mengele or somebody I have to study them and get into that. I was born in Germany on October 14th, 1944, the end of the war. When I grew up, I knew anything about it until I informed myself all about what it was all about. And I only do it, as I said, in comedy, which I did all the films like, Iron Sky, and it will be like that. It will never affect me that my name is Hans in the Gus Van Sant film, My Own Private Idaho, or the new one, Don’t Worry, He Won’t Get Far on Foot, my name is Hans again. That is a normal thing. If you make a film in Japan, [a German actor’s name] is Hansman.”

Stay tuned for details on Iron Sky: The Coming Race.

