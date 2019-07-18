James McAvoy Got Hurt Pretty Badly While Filming IT CHAPTER TWO

Filming in the sweltering Canadian summers can be pretty tough. In fact, it ended up taking a pretty big toll on IT CHAPTER TWO star James McAvoy. In a panel during the ScareDiego event last night to help kick off San Diego Comic-Con 2019, McAvoy revealed he walked away after filming wrapped far from unscathed. Not only did McAvoy come down with tendonitis for nearly half a year, but he also managed to tear both quads at one point or another during principal photography.

McAvoy previously shared a picture earlier in the production process of him icing both thighs during a break in filming. The actor also hasn’t been too afraid to admit that he’s downright terrified of Pennywise on set.

“He’s amazing. The guy who plays the clown is terrifying,” McAvoy shared of Skarsgard’s performance on Good Morning America. “He’s a lovely guy, and yet he really freaked me out. I remember standing there with the rest of the cast, all these adults, and we’d all done weird freaky stuff. And we are all looking at each other going, ‘I don’t like being here. I don’t like being an actor today.’ He really did, he really freaked me out. I never liked clowns as a kid.”

Even though a month and a half away from release, IT CHAPTER TWO is tracking for monstrous box office numbers. One box office site suggests the film could finish with an opening weekend earning around $150 million dollars, a total which would set a new record for R-rated movies at the box office.

“With director Andy Muschietti returning,” Boxoffice chief analyst Shawn Robbins writes. “The promise of this being the end of the story, and — perhaps most intriguingly — an ensemble cast with several popular adult actors the likes of Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, and Bill Hader taking over their kid counterpart roles, there may arguably be just as much of a “must see” status for Chapter Two as there was for the first film. Perhaps, initially, even more of one.”

IT CHAPTER TWO is scheduled to hit theaters September 6th.