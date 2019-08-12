New IT: Chapter Two TV Spots Reveal New Footage

Two new TV spots for IT: Chapter Two are out, and you can watch them above. These latest TV ads are much shorter, quick-cut spots, but they do reveal a bit new (and terrifying) footage for you to enjoy.

The overriding theme of both spots is highlighting the reunion of the Loser’s Club as adults, 27 years after their first confrontation with Pennywise the Clown. The spots tease the real “conflict” of that second volume in Stephen King’s famous horror tale, which is how the Loser’s must struggle through the fog of memory to reclaim the knowledge of what they faced and defeated. More importantly, the Losers must rekindle the bonds that united them and allowed them to beat back Pennywise – before the evil clown can regain enough strength to finish off the little kids that got away so long ago…

Videos by ComicBook.com

“He’s been doing this forever really, so he doesn’t change in the sense that you would look differently,” Pennywise actor Bill Skarsgard has explained. “He looks however he wants to look for any particular prey at the time, but I do think there’s a change… The arc of the first movie is that he, for the first time, experiences fear himself. His last line — ‘Fear…’ — is him experiencing it for the first time, and he’s sort of shocked and perplexed and surprised. Like, ‘What is this?’”

Like the first film, IT: Chapter Two will take some big departures from King’s original novel – something director Andy Muschietti has addressed directly:

“A movie is very different when you’re writing the script and you’re building a story compared to what the final product is,” Muschietti has explained. “At the beginning, when you’re writing and building the beats of the story, everything that you put in there seems very essential to the story. However, when you have the movie finally edited and it’s 4 hours long, you realize that some of the events and some of the beats can be easily lifted but the essence of the story remains intact. You cannot deliver a 4-hour movie because people will start to feel uncomfortable – no matter what they see – but we ended up having a movie that is 2 hours and 45 minutes, and the pacing is very good. Nobody who’s seen the movie has had any complaint.”

IT: Chapter Two stars Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, and James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak. The young versions of the Losers’ Club will also be returning, as well as Bill Skarsgard as the villainous Pennywise.

IT: Chapter Two opens in theaters on September 6th.