New IT CHAPTER TWO Behind-the-Scenes Featurette Promises the Sequel Will “Crank Up the Horror”

Director Andy Muschietti took on a seemingly impossible project when he signed on to direct a new adaptation of Stephen King‘s IT, given how beloved the original novel and 1990 miniseries adaptation were. Adding to the filmmaker’s ambition was his decision to take a narrative that blended two timelines and break them up into separate movies, with the success of the second part relying on the accomplishments of the first. Luckily, 2017’s IT became not only one of the biggest horror films of the year, but also one of the most successful R-rated movies, as it went on to earn more than $700 million worldwide. A new featurette for IT CHAPTER TWO teases the terror audiences can expect from the sequel.

In IT CHAPTER TWO, 27 years after the Losers’ Club defeated Pennywise, he has returned to terrorize the town of Derry once more. Now adults, the Losers have long since gone their separate ways. However, kids are disappearing again, so Mike, the only one of the group to remain in their hometown, calls the others home. Damaged by the experiences of their past, they must each conquer their deepest fears to destroy Pennywise once and for all…putting them directly in the path of the clown that has become deadlier than ever.

King might be most known for his spooky stories, but he has regularly delved into more straightforward dramatic narratives, with IT seeing that blend of drama and childhood friendship with horror. As described in the above featurette, while the new film will surely take terror to new heights, what will ultimately make the film a success is how much we care about the actual characters.

Earlier this year, writer Gary Dauberman teased that the new film could be even more frightening than the first film. When speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Dauberman confirmed the sequel is “definitely bloodier than the first and it is just as scary, if not scarier. The two movies feel like a complete whole. This feels like a natural progression and extension of the first.”

The new film stars James McAvoy as Bill, Jessica Chastain as Beverly, Bill Hader as Richie, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike, Andy Bean as Stanley, Jay Ryan as Ben, and James Ransone as Eddie. Bill Skarsgard returns to play Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

IT CHAPTER TWO lands in theaters on September 6th.

