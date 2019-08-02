Alamo Drafthouse Locations Offering Clown-Only Screenings of IT CHAPTER TWO

Versions of clowns date back hundreds of years, with the modern-day version of a circus clown being born in the 19th century. These comedic performers are meant to spark joy and laughter in their audience, though some people feel the exact opposite effect, having an intrinsic fear of the characters. One of the most terrifying clowns in all of pop culture would be Pennywise the Dancing Clown, made famous in Stephen King‘s novel IT. The character is set to return to theaters in September’s IT CHAPTER TWO, with various Alamo Drafthouse locations honoring the character by offering clown-only screenings of the film.

Per Drafthouse’s website, “From humble beginnings as a sarcastic response to a snarky Facebook comment, we terrified coulrophobes with sold-out Clowns Only screenings of Stephen King’s IT: CHAPTER ONE in Austin, Dallas, San Antonio, Phoenix, Omaha, and Brooklyn. Folks took notice. Are they back for the concluding chapter of Stephen King’s magnum opus? Oh yes. Clowns Only screenings are on sale now for IT: CHAPTER TWO, director Andy Muschietti’s follow-up to 2017’s smash hit, a visceral and gleefully deranged story of small-town evil where even sweet old ladies can turn into nude psychotic killers in an instant.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

It adds, “What does a Clowns Only screening mean? Well, it means… please come dressed as a clown. Wig, makeup, oversized pants and suspenders, blood-curdling makeup. Then you’ll watch the chilling conclusion to the biggest horror duology ever made with a theater full of fellow… clowns.”

The theater chain is known for offering audiences unique screening events that might entice their clientele, with Drafthouse making headlines back in 2017 for hosting screenings of Wonder Woman that were intended for individuals who identified as women only. Some moviegoers were so oblivious to the intention of such screenings that they commented on the theater’s Facebook page wondering if they would cater to the clown community by offering clown-only screenings of IT, which the Drafthouse followed through on for no real reason other than to mock those who took issue with the Wonder Woman events.

The following Alamo Drafthouse theaters will be participating in the event (UPDATE: Tickets can be purchased here):

Austin, Texas

Village – Saturday, September 7th

Slaughter Lane – Saturday, September 7th

Lakeline – Saturday, September 7th

Mueller – Saturday, September 7th

San Antonio, Texas

Park North – Thursday, September 5th

Westlakes – Thursday, September 5th

Los Angeles, California

DTLA – Sunday, September 8th

Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas

Richardson – Friday, September 6th

Denver, Colorado

Westminster – Saturday, September 7th

Phoenix, Arizona

Chandler – Friday, September 6th

Tempe – Friday, September 6th

Northern Virginia

Ashburn – Thursday, September 5th

Woodbridge – Thursday, September 5th

Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville – Saturday, September 8th

Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh – Friday, September 6th

Springfield, Missouri

Springfield – Thursday, September 5th

Twin Cities, Minnesota

Woodbury – Friday, September 6th

IT CHAPTER TWO lands in theaters on September 6th.

Would you like to attend one of these screenings? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.