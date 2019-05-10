IT CHAPTER TWO Writer Teases the Sequel Is Bloodier and Scarier Than First Movie

Ahead of the release of IT in 2017, audiences were apprehensive about the endeavor, due in large part to a previous adaptation being released back in 1990. While that miniseries adaptation isn’t without its faults, there were a number of memorable components, with one of its biggest strengths being Tim Curry’s performance as Pennywise the Dancing Clown. Despite its strengths, the adaptation had to adhere to the standards of network television, preventing it from diving to deep into the more disturbing sequences, though these new films from director Andy Muschietti have been able to embrace the R-rated tone, with writer Gary Dauberman teasing IT CHAPTER TWO has more blood and scares than the last film.

When speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Dauberman confirmed the sequel is “definitely bloodier than the first and it is just as scary, if not scarier. The two movies feel like a complete whole. This feels like a natural progression and extension of the first.”

The writer’s comments make good on a promise that star Jessica Chastain made earlier this year about a scene seemingly having more blood in it than any other movie in horror history.

“In the movie there’s a scene that someone said on set that it’s the most blood that’s ever been in a horror film,” Chastain shared on The Tonight Show. “I’ll tell you, the next day I was like pulling blood out of my eyeballs.”

While the first film wasn’t overly violent, one scene did involve blood spraying up from a sink, and the first teaser for the sequel has briefly shown us Chastain’s character swimming in a vat of blood, so there will likely be more gallons of blood used to accomplish this sequence based on a technicality.

IT CHAPTER TWO lands in theaters on September 6th.

