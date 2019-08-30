IT CHAPTER TWO First Clip Released

Get ready to return to Derry for the final stand against Pennywise the Clown, because we’re just a week away from the premiere of IT CHAPTER TWO in theaters! The final installment of the adaptation of Stephen King’s classic horror novel will reunite the Losers Club, this time with major A-List talent including Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, and James McAvoy headline the film. Now Warner Bros. Pictures has released the first clip from director Andy Muschietti‘s sequel, showing the reunion of the Losers Club as they discuss the return of their worst fear that has plagued them since childhood.

Take a look at the new clip in the video player above!

The first screenings of IT CHAPTER TWO garnered rave reviews from fans and critics, with many people praising the adult cast and their chemistry as they try to recapture the magic that made Stephen King’s It so popular.

Some fans have wondered whether or not there’s room for another sequel to the film, despite the book’s narrative concluding with similar events of IT CHAPTER TWO.

Producer Barbara Muschietti downplayed the idea of them returning for a third film in the franchise, but her husband Andy made it clear that the film’s mythology is rich enough to create more stories.

“There is a whole mythology to the book though,” Andy said in an interview with io9. “Mythology is something that always has opportunities to explore. It has been on Earth for millions of years. He’s been in contact with humans for hundreds of years, every 27 years. So you can imagine the amount of material.”

So while the producing-and-directing pair might not tackle a third film in the franchise, that doesn’t mean someone else won’t either at some point in the future. And the Muschietti’s themselves aren’t exactly done with It.

Even though the film already sits at a massive 2 hours and 49 minutes, Andy teased that he has much more material for a director’s cut.

“We will put out a director’s cut because this time it definitely merits it,” Muschietti explained in an interview with Digital Spy. “We have some amazing scenes that didn’t make it into the movie. You have to make choices sometimes and some things cannot be in this theatrical release but are definitely worthy of people seeing them at a later date.”

IT CHAPTER TWO premieres in theaters on September 6th.