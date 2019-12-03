New IT CHAPTER TWO Funko Pops Include Stephen King’s Cameo and a Funhouse

The love affair between Funko at the new movie franchise based on Stephen King’s IT continues with another round of IT CHAPTER TWO Pop figures. Yes, you probably have all of the Pennywise Pop figures that you can stand at this point, but the latest wave has some special additions.

The Demonic Pennywise with Funhouse Pop Town leads off the wave followed closely by a Pop figure based on Stephen King’s cameo in the film as a grumpy shopkeeper. There are also Pop figures based on Pennywise without make-up and meltdown Pennywise. You can pre-order all of these figures right here with shipping slated for March.

Interestingly, Stephen King’s first Funko Pop figures were released only a month ago. Now we have three.

The standard version from the first release features a younger Stephen King holding a book, and it can be pre-ordered here with shipping slated for February. A bloody variant of the Stephen King Pop sporting a different outfit while holding an axe and an open book will be a Barnes & Noble exclusive that you should be able to grab here in the coming weeks.

In IT CHAPTER TWO, 27 years after the Losers’ Club defeated Pennywise, he has returned to terrorize the town of Derry once more. Now adults, the Losers have long since gone their separate ways. However, kids are disappearing again, so Mike, the only one of the group to remain in their hometown, calls the others home. Damaged by the experiences of their past, they must each conquer their deepest fears to destroy Pennywise once and for all…putting them directly in the path of the clown that has become deadlier than ever.

IT CHAPTER TWO hits Blu-ray on December 10th. Pre-orders are live now.

