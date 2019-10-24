IT Chapter Two Home Video Release Details Revealed

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has released the official details for the forthcoming home release of IT Chapter Two, the back half of Andy Muschietti’s blockbuster adaptation of one of Stephen King’s most beloved books. Unfortunately for anybody who was hoping to catch it in time for Halloween, the film will be available digitally beginning on November 19, and out on 4K, DVD and Blu-ray Combo Pack weeks later, on December 10 (pre-orders are live on Amazon and Walmart now. Best Buy also has a steelbook version in the mix). The film plays as a sequel to, and conclusion of, Muschietti’s IT, the highest-grossing horror movie of all time. In IT Chapter Two, the Losers Club reunites twenty-seven years after the events of IT to once again do battle with an ancient evil that hides behind the face of a clown.

IT Chapter Two stars James McAvoy (the X-Men movies, Split, Glass) as Bill, Oscar nominee Jessica Chastain (Zero Dark Thirty, Mama, Molly’s Game) as Beverly, Bill Hader (TV’s Barry, The Skeleton Twins) as Richie, Isaiah Mustafa (TV’s Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments) as Mike, Jay Ryan (TV’s Mary Kills People, TV’s Beauty and the Beast) as Ben, James Ransone (TV’s The Wire, Sinister) as Eddie and Andy Bean (Swamp Thing, Allegiant) as Stanley. Reprising their roles as the original members of the Losers Club are Jaeden Martell (St. Vincent, Midnight Special) as Bill, Wyatt Oleff (Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) as Stanley, Jack Dylan Grazer (Shazam, TV’s Me, Myself and I) as Eddie, Finn Wolfhard (TV’s Stranger Things, TV’s Carmen Sandiego) as Richie, Sophia Lillis (Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, TV’s Sharp Objects) as Beverly, Chosen Jacobs (TV’s Hawaii Five-O, TV’s Castle Rock) as Mike and Jeremy Ray Taylor (Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween) as Ben. Bill Skarsgård (Deadpool 2, Allegiant) returns in the role of Pennywise.

Muschietti directed IT Chapter Two from a screenplay by Gary Dauberman (IT, the Annabelle films) based on the novel IT by Stephen King. Barbara Muschietti, Dan Lin and Roy Lee produced the film, with Richard Brener, Dave Neustadter, Dauberman, Marty Ewing, Seth Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg serving as the executive producers.

The behind-the-scenes creative team included director of photography Checco Varese (The 33), Oscar-winning production designer Paul Denham Austerberry (The Shape of Water), editor Jason Ballantine (IT, Mad Max: Fury Road) and Oscar-nominated costume designer Luis Sequeira (The Shape of Water, Mama). The music is by Benjamin Wallfisch (Shazam!, Blade Runner 2049, IT).

The 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc of IT Chapter Two will feature Dolby VisionTM HDR, which dramatically expands the color palette and contrast range, and uses dynamic metadata to automatically optimize the picture for every screen, frame by frame. It will also feature HDR10+TM, a new HDR technology that optimizes brightness levels and contrast for each scene, making bright areas brighter and dark areas darker to deliver a lifelike viewing experience.

The Ultra HD Blu-ray disc of IT Chapter Two will feature a Dolby Atmos® soundtrack remixed specifically for the home theater environment to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead. To experience Dolby Atmos at home, a Dolby Atmos enabled AV receiver and additional speakers are required, or a Dolby Atmos enabled sound bar. However, Dolby Atmos soundtracks are also fully backward compatible with traditional audio configurations and legacy home entertainment equipment.

IT Chapter Two will also be available on Movies Anywhere. Using the free Movies Anywhere app and website, consumers can access all their eligible movies by connecting their Movies Anywhere account with their participating digital retailer accounts.

Twenty-seven years after the Losers Club defeated Pennywise (Bill Skarsgård), he has returned to terrorize the town of Derry once more. Now adults, the Losers have long since gone their separate ways. However, people are disappearing again, so Mike (Isaiah Mustafa), the only one of the group to remain in their hometown, calls the others home. Damaged by the experiences of their past, they must each conquer their deepest fears to destroy Pennywise once and for all…putting them directly in the path of the shape-shifting clown that has become deadlier than ever.

4K, BLU-RAY AND DVD ELEMENTS

IT Chapter Two 4K UHD Combo Pack and Blu-ray Combo Pack contain the following special features:

· Pennywise Lives Again!

· This Meeting of the Losers Club Has Officially Begun

· Finding the Deadlights

· The Summers of IT: Chapter One, You’ll Float Too

· The Summers of IT: Chapter Two, IT Ends

Commentary with Director Andy Muschietti

IT Chapter Two DVD Special Edition contains the following special features:

· Pennywise Lives Again!

· This Meeting of the Losers Club Has Officially Begun

· Finding the Deadlights

· The Summers of IT: Chapter One, You’ll Float Too

· The Summers of IT: Chapter Two, IT Ends

Fans can own IT Chapter Two on 4K UHD Combo Pack and DVD on December 10 and Digital on November 19.

