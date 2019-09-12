IT CHAPTER TWO Star James Ransone Is Having Fun With His Unverified Twitter Account (Or Is He?)

IT CHAPTER TWO finally hit theaters over the weekend and saw the addition of an adult cast playing the grow-up versions of everyone’s favorite kids from Derry. While all of the casting was pretty flawless, many are praising James Ransone (Eddie Kaspbrak) as being the closest to replicating the performance of his young counterpart, Jack Dylan Grazer. This has caused the actor to get a lot of attention on social media, but fans are struggling to figure out if his Twitter account is actually him since it’s not verified. Ransone recently shared a tweet from the account to Instagram, and the caption leads us to believe it’s actually him, but there’s still no definite confirmation.

“Curse this diabolical probably handsome average height evil genius that’s running this unverified twitter account,” Ransone wrote.

The Twitter account responded:

you tell that blue check marked bourgeois old man i will whoop his ass if he keeps posting about me. https://t.co/wXqKGEB6Sz — james ransone (@jamesransone) September 11, 2019

“You tell that blue check marked bourgeois old man I will whoop his ass if he keeps posting about me,” they replied.

This has left many fans confused:

“I can’t tell if it’s really him and he’s joking or if it’s actually not him,” @sunsetpeter wrote.

“Verified Instagram James Ransone and unverified Twitter James Ransone battle to the death,” @bevchies joked.

While the mystery still looms, it’s worth noting that a lot of famous people follow the unverified Twitter account, including Ransone’s IT co-stars, Jessica Chastain (adult Beverly Marsh) and Nicholas Hamilton (young Henry Bowers). He’s also followed by a slew of other celebrities, including Karen Gillan, Patton Oswalt, Natasha Lyonne, Taissa Farmiga, Pom Klementieff, and more.

So far, IT CHAPTER TWO has been met with mixed reviews, currently standing at 63% on Rotten Tomatoes (although, the audience score is 80%). Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis sums it up succinctly in his IT CHAPTER TWO review – which you can read HERE, or watch in the video above.

IT CHAPTER TWO stars Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise, Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, and James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak. The young versions of the Losers’ Club will also be returning.

IT CHAPTER TWO is now playing in theaters everywhere.