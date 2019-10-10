IT CHAPTER TWO Star Jessica Chastain Shares “Glamours” Video in Literal Pool of Blood

IT CHAPTER TWO hit theaters last month, and much of the horror movie’s cast has been honoring the release by sharing fun behind-the-scenes photos and videos to Instagram. Jessica Chastain, who plays adult Beverly Marsh in the film, has shared everything from a bizarre video of the press tour as well as a bloody set photo, and more. The actor’s latest post is taking it back to the literal pool of blood. Chastain shared a video of herself getting doused in fake blood for her big scene, and the video shows her cringing over how much she hates the process. Despite her clear discomfort, Chastain’s choice of music and caption proves she was a good sport throughout the whole thing.

“‘Be an actress’, they said. ‘It’ll be glamorous’, they said. 💉🛀,” Chastain joked.

Many people commented on the post, including some celebrities.

“Hahahaha ❤️,” Stranger Things star, Millie Bobby Brown, replied.

“Hahahahahha,” Mission: Impossible – Fallout‘s Michelle Monaghan added.

“Can’t remember who said ‘let’s take it up a notch,’” IT director, Andy Muschietti, joked.

If you’re a fan of Muschietti two-part film series, you’re in luck, because the director has teased an upcoming supercut of the two IT movies. He says the project will feature deleted scenes, including a flashback to the 1600s that explores Pennywise the clown’s history. You can read more about the director’s plans here.

Since its release, IT CHAPTER TWO has been met with mixed reviews, currently standing at 63% on Rotten Tomatoes (although, the audience score is 78%). Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis sums it up succinctly in his IT CHAPTER TWO review – which you can read HERE, or watch in the video above.

IT CHAPTER TWO stars Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise, Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, and James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak. The young versions of the Losers’ Club will also be returning.

IT CHAPTER TWO is still playing in select theaters.