IT CHAPTER TWO Star Jessica Chastain Shares Hilarious and Bloody Behind-the-Scenes Photo

IT CHAPTER TWO finally hit theaters on Friday, and some of the horror movie’s cast has been celebrating by sharing behind-the-scenes photos. Over the weekend, Finn Wolfhard (young Richie Tozier) posted a photo that shows just how much he’s grown since the first film, and James McAvoy (adult Bill Denbrough) posted many photos from the set as well a couple of pictures from Dark Phoenix and The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby, which both feature McAvoy’s IT co-star Jessica Chastain (adult Beverly Marsh). Chastain is the latest cast member to share a new set photo, which is both bloody and hilarious.

“Yes, I’m as shook as I look! Thanks for making IT: Chapter 2, #1 in the world this weekend! 😱,” Chastain wrote.

Many people commented on the post, including some celebrities:

“👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 🌎 congrats!!!,” The Rock replied.

“🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼😳😬🍾,” Dark Phoenix director, Simon Kinberg, added.

“You’re the biggest inspiration, thank you for inspiring me 🙌🏻❤️❤️,” Michael Gandolfini wrote.

Many fans replied, too:

“It absolutely deserves to be number one. Congrats!,” @winona.ryderfan53 replied.

“I LOVE YOU AND THE REST OF THE LOSERS! I know you may never see my comment, but thank you for making this film,” @xbbocrybb added.

So far, IT CHAPTER TWO has been met with mixed reviews, currently standing at 63% on Rotten Tomatoes (although, the audience score is 80%). Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis sums it up succinctly in his IT CHAPTER TWO review – which you can read HERE, or watch in the video above.

IT CHAPTER TWO stars Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise, Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, and James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak. The young versions of the Losers’ Club will also be returning.

IT CHAPTER TWO is now playing in theaters everywhere.