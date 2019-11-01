IT CHAPTER TWO Star Jessica Chastain Shares Image of Herself as Joker in Honor of Halloween

Jessica Chastain is no stranger to clowns! The actor appeared in IT CHAPTER TWO earlier this year as adult Beverly Marsh, and she recently claimed Joaquin Phoenix’s portrayal as Joker was “one of the greatest pieces of acting” she has ever seen. Chastain also enjoys sharing fun photoshops from fans, having previously posted a silly meme that shows her and Pennywise sharing a similar hair color. Now, in honor of Halloween, she’s posted a photo of herself as Phoenix’s Joker. According to the actor, she’s not sure who made the photo, but she’s clearly loving it.

View this post on Instagram Trying out some new makeup… 😂 who made this?! A post shared by Jessica Chastain (@jessicachastain) on Oct 31, 2019 at 7:58am PDT

“Trying out some new makeup… 😂 who made this?!,” Chastain wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many people commented on the post:

“😳😳😳,” Dark Phoenix director, @simondavidkinberg, replied.

“Oh wow so cool,” Chastain’s hairstylist, @renatocampora, wrote.

“Amazing,” fashion model, @carolainsolera added.

Joker was met with mostly positive reviews when it premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it earned the festival’s top prize. However, the film’s Rotten Tomatoes score dropped down to 78% once it was screened again at the Toronto International Film Festival, and now it’s reached 69%. Despite the mixed reviews from critics, the audience score remains fairly high. Comicbook.com’s own Brandon Davis loved the film, calling it an “insane masterpiece.” You can read the full review here.

Joker stars Joaquin Phoenix (Arthur Fleck/Joker), Zazie Beetz (Sophie Dumond), Robert De Niro (Murray Franklin), Brett Cullen (Thomas Wayne), Frances Conroy (Penny Fleck), Marc Maron (Ted Marco), Douglas Hodge (Alfred Pennyworth), Josh Pais (Hoyt Vaughn), Bryan Tyree Henry, Bryan Callen, Shea Whigham, and Glen Fleshler.

Since its release, IT CHAPTER TWO has been met with mixed reviews, currently standing at 63% on Rotten Tomatoes (although, the audience score is 78%). Comicbook.com’s Davis sums it up succinctly in his IT CHAPTER TWO review, which you can read here.

IT CHAPTER TWO stars Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise, Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, and James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak. The young versions of the Losers’ Club also returned.

Joker is now playing in theaters everywhere. IT CHAPTER TWO will be released on digital on November 19th, followed by a release on DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K on December 10th.