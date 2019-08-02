IT CHAPTER TWO Gets New IMAX Poster

IT CHAPTER TWO is set to hit movie screens in a little over a month, and tickets for the film just went on sale today. In conjunction with tickets being available, fans are getting some pretty epic posters for the film — including a pretty sweet IMAX one. The exclusive one-sheet, which you can check out below, sees Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard) hiding in a slew of red balloons.

IT all ends in IMAX. Check out our exclusive artwork for @ITMovieOfficial! If you think you’re ready to experience IT in #IMAX theatres, you can now reserve your seat here: https://t.co/FbrSsnfS9p pic.twitter.com/DOeYgXWfqA — IMAX (@IMAX) August 1, 2019

It’s hard to deny that Skarsgard made quite an impression as Pennywise in the first film, but it sounds like CHAPTER TWO will shine a new kind of light on the villain.

“He’s been doing this forever really, so he doesn’t change in the sense that you would look differently,” Skarsgard revealed earlier this year. “He looks however he wants to look for any particular prey at the time, but I do think there’s a change… The arc of the first movie is that he, for the first time, experiences fear himself. His last line — ‘Fear…’ — is him experiencing it for the first time, and he’s sort of shocked and perplexed and surprised. Like, ‘What is this?’”

Set 27 years after the previous film, IT CHAPTER TWO features the grown-up Losers’ Club reuniting in the small town of Derry, Maine. After believing they had defeated the otherworldly monster Pennywise as children, their reunion makes them hope that they will vanquish the threat once and for all.

The film stars Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, and James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak. The young versions of the Losers’ Club will also be returning.

IT CHAPTER TWO lands in theaters on September 6th.