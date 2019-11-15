Stephen King’s Cameo in IT CHAPTER TWO Clip Released

This year marked a major moment for Stephen King fans when IT CHAPTER TWO landed in theaters, as it not only offered audiences the conclusion to the story the kicked off in 2017’s IT, but it also saw a cameo appearance from King himself as a shopkeeper in Derry, Maine. Ahead of the film’s home video release, you can check out the clip of King’s appearance above, marking one of his more substantial cameos in one of his adaptations in recent years. IT CHAPTER TWO lands on Digital HD on November 19th and on 4k Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 10th.

In IT CHAPTER TWO, 27 years after the Losers’ Club defeated Pennywise, he has returned to terrorize the town of Derry once more. Now adults, the Losers have long since gone their separate ways. However, kids are disappearing again, so Mike, the only one of the group to remain in their hometown, calls the others home. Damaged by the experiences of their past, they must each conquer their deepest fears to destroy Pennywise once and for all…putting them directly in the path of the clown that has become deadlier than ever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

King is no stranger to taking small roles in adaptations of his stories, but the author almost avoided appearing in IT CHAPTER TWO when he noticed a trend between his appearances and the success of a film.

“He said, ‘Actually, you have to know that I’m a jinx,’” director Andy Muschietti previously explained to Vanity Fair. “Apparently all the movies that he was in with a cameo ultimately bombed. He wanted to warn me. I said, ‘I don’t think we need to worry about that. We can avert it. We can lift the spell.’”

The idea of the actual cameo came from Muschietti, with the joy of the scene being that it allowed King to joke about comments he often receives as a writer himself. As the shopkeeper, King’s character tells James McAvoy’s Bill that the endings of his books are always disappointing, a critique King himself has heard plenty of times over the years.

Another key factor in getting King involved was the accessibility of appearing on set.

“Andy asked me if I’d do that, and the major thing for me is: How hard is it going to be to get there?” the author pointed out. “They were shooting in Port Hope in Canada, and it was really just a hop. So I went up with my grandson, who’s crazy about movies—the oldest one, Ethan—and we hung out on the set. It was cool.”

IT CHAPTER TWO lands on Digital HD on November 19th and on 4k Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 10th.

Will you be adding the film to your collection? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!