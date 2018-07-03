‘IT: Chapter Two’ and ‘The Nun’ to Appear at San Diego Comic-Con

As the name implies, San Diego Comic-Con initially focused on comic book-related properties, with the decades since its creation resulting in the convention promoting all aspects of pop culture. At this year’s gathering, New Line Cinema’s upcoming horror projects IT: Chapter Two and The Nun will be prominently featured with announcements and footage debuts during the “ScareDiego” event on Wednesday, July 18th.

According to Deadline, “This year’s ScareDiego will provide fans with some early details about Andy Muschietti’s IT: Chapter Two and there will be extended scenes from Corin Hardy’s The Nun, the next installment in The Conjuring universe opening on September 9th. In addition, there will be other surprise film announcements as well as filmmaker and talent appearances.”

Last year at Comic-Con, New Line unleashed The Conjuring spin-off Annabelle: Creation to help build buzz ahead of its theatrical debut. Additionally, footage from IT was screened while the streets of San Diego were flooded with children wearing yellow rain slickers holding red balloons, both of which are references to events in the film.

In The Nun, “When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together they uncover the order’s unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of the same demonic nun that first terrorized audiences in The Conjuring 2, as the abbey becomes a horrific battleground between the living and the damned.”

This is the fifth installment in the shared universe of horror films, though writer Gary Dauberman promised that this chapter will stand out from the rest.

“When [The Conjuring director] James [Wan] and I sat down, and we talked story, we wanted [it] to be a little bit more of a mission-based movie,” Dauberman revealed to Entertainment Weekly. “We wanted to give a little bit of an action-adventure flavor to it, rather than just someone moving into a house and something creepy happens.”

IT: Chapter Two only recently began filming, which likely means little footage, if any, will be debuted. The ScareDiego event honoring the Stephen King adaptation will likely focus on first images of the cast and hints at what to expect from the film.

ScareDiego kicks off on Wednesday, July 18th at 9:30 pm PT, while Comic-Con officially begins on July 19th. The Nun hits theaters on September 7th and IT: Chapter Two hits theaters on September September 6, 2019.

