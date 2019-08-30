New IT CHAPTER TWO TV Spots Reveal New Footage

IT CHAPTER TWO will descend on audiences in just a week, bringing a conclusion to the events set up with 2017’s IT, with new TV spots for the sequel revealing even more terrifying looks at the film. Based on Stephen King‘s beloved novel, the 2017 IT faced a difficult task of not only living up to the source material, but also to the 1990 miniseries adaptation, which gave horror fans Tim Curry’s terrifying performance of Pennywise the Dancing Clown. The film was ultimately a success, going on to earn more than $700 million worldwide, a feat made all the more impressive with the film’s R rating. Check out the new TV spots for IT CHAPTER TWO above before the film opens on September 6th.

In IT CHAPTER TWO, 27 years after the Losers’ Club defeated Pennywise, he has returned to terrorize the town of Derry once more. Now adults, the Losers have long since gone their separate ways. However, kids are disappearing again, so Mike, the only one of the group to remain in their hometown, calls the others home. Damaged by the experiences of their past, they must each conquer their deepest fears to destroy Pennywise once and for all…putting them directly in the path of the clown that has become deadlier than ever.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new film stars James McAvoy as Bill, Jessica Chastain as Beverly, Bill Hader as Richie, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike, Andy Bean as Stanley, Jay Ryan as Ben, and James Ransone as Eddie. Bill Skarsgard returns to play Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

The original story unfolded in two timelines, exploring a story in the present and also exploring the protagonists first battling “IT” 27 years earlier. While the new film is set to conclude the storyline, director Andy Muschietti previously noted that the source material is so rich in mythology, it’s possible to expand the world even further.

“There is a whole mythology to the book though,” Muschietti shared with io9. “Mythology is something that always has opportunities to explore. It has been on Earth for millions of years. He’s been in contact with humans for hundreds of years, every 27 years. So you can imagine the amount of material.”

IT CHAPTER TWO lands in theaters on September 6th.

Are you looking forward checking out the new film? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!