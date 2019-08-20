IT Director Still Hopes to Release a Director’s Cut

IT Chapter Two director Andy Muschietti knows that the book he has been adaptating is incredibly long and complex — and he is still interested in making a “special director’s cut” of each of the two films, as well as a supercut that blends the two of them into a single narrative.

The latter move would bring the story into line with the miniseries that brought It to a TV audiences, starring Tim Curry, Harry Anderson, and John Ritter. The conversation arose when he was asked about the prospect of director’s cuts, since not only is there a lot of source material to work from, but both Stephen King and It Chapter Two star James McAvoy have talked about new content created just for the upcoming movie, so it seems safe to assume that at least some of the content filmed will necessarily end up on the cutting room floor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The possibilities are open,” Muschietti told GamesRadar. “There’s a version where the two movies are cut together. There’s a version where there’s a special director’s cut of number one and a special director’s cut of number two. And I’m happy to basically work on every one of them.”

It seems like a plausible enough move; not only has the IT miniseries continued to sell pretty briskly on home video over the years, but the first of Muschietti’s films was a huge blockbuster. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has a wealth of content, incuding the Superman and Batman movies, that they regularly repackage, re-edit, or reissue with new bonus features and box art, and the DC Universe animated films based on The Dark Knight Returns and “The Death and Return of Superman” both got “omnibus” films that combined what used to be two films into one with additional footage.

In the sleepy town of Derry, the evil clown Pennywise returns 27 years later to torment the grown-up members of the Losers’ Club, who have long since drifted apart from one another.

It Chapter Two also stars Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, and James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak. The young versions of the Losers’ Club will also be returning. It Chapter Two lands in theaters on September 6th.