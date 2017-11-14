‘IT’ Coming to Blu-ray in January with 11 Deleted Scenes

Since its release back in September, the latest adaptation of Stephen King‘s IT has become one of the most successful horror films of all-time, ensuring that plenty of fans will want to snag their own copy of the film’s home video release.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When the film arrives on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD on January 9, 2018 (pre-order here), fans will also get to check out the features listed below.

Pennywise Lives! – Discover how Bill Skarsgård prepared to portray the primordial creature known as Pennywise the Dancing Clown

The Losers’ Club – Get up close and personal with the teenage stars of IT as they bond together during the production

Author of Fear – Stephen King reveals the roots of his best-selling novel, the nature of childhood fear and how he created his most famous monster, Pennywise

Deleted Scenes – Eleven deleted or extended scenes from the film

For those who can’t wait to revisit the film and avoid physical media, the film will be available on Digital HD on December 19.

With the film already clocking in at over two hours, director Andy Muschietti had to cut various scenes that further developed the friendships of the Losers’ Club, teasing to Yahoo! Movies in September what scenes he had to cut.

“There’s a great scene, it’s a bit of a payoff of the Stanley Uris plot which is the bar mitzvah, where he delivers a speech against all expectations,” the director shared. “It’s basically blaming all the adults of Derry [the town in which the story unfolds], and it has a great resolution. … Maybe it will be in the director’s cut!”

In the original novel, a group of adults reunites to battle an evil force they faced 27 years earlier when they were growing up together in the small town of Derry, ME. Now that the presence has returned and is more deadly than ever, they aim to settle the score once and for all.

Both the original novel and 1990 miniseries utilized flashbacks to explore these characters in two different timelines, but the 2017 adaptation focused solely on the young characters with the 2019 sequel set to focus on the adults.

“After the spitting contest it escalates into something that is completely weird and irrelevant to the scene but is so funny,” Muschietti teased of another cut scene. “Jack Grazer, who plays Eddie, does something that is completely bonkers.”

Get your copy of IT on Digitial HD on December 19 and on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD on January 9, 2018. Currently, you can pre-order the IT Blu-ray for as much as 31% off on Amazon. If the price drops between the time you order and the release date, you’ll get the lowest price.

[H/T Bloody Disgusting]