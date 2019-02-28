‘IT’-Themed Monopoly and CLUE Debuting Later This Year

Fans of IT might not immediately connect the horrifying narrative of the novel to the concept of buying and trading properties, but that hasn’t stopped USAopoly from announcing the film will be getting a series of tie-in board games. Coming later this year will be IT-themed versions of Monopoly, CLUE, and an original game, IT: Evil Below.

Per press release, “Based on the hit 2017 Warner Bros. Pictures’ film, CLUE takes the classic mystery game even further into shrouded chaos as Bill Denbrough and his friends attempt to determine Pennywise’s Plan. Travel between the House on Neibolt Street, the Synagogue, Derry Public Library, and more to identify various items used to lure the town’s youth, while avoiding Red Balloons that will end the operation before the menacing killer’s Plan can be uncovered. CLUE: IT will be available this March.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Also inspired by the highly-acclaimed film, MONOPOLY: IT makes buying, selling, and trading places in and around Derry, Maine the key to winning this uncanny twist of ‘the Landlord’s Game.’ Using tokens of iconic items such as an Inhaler, Paper Boat, and Bicycle, players can draw Encounters and Phenomena cards as they build Suburban Houses and Apartment Buildings on locations like Pennywise’s Cistern and the Derry Sewers. Monopoly: IT will be available later this year.

“IT: Evil Below is a cooperative dice and card game that challenges all members of The Loser’s Club to work together to drive Pennywise back into hibernation. More information about IT: Evil Below will be announced later this year!”

From a thematic perspective, CLUE seems to fit more in line with the events of IT, given that the Losers’ Club spends their time as kids investigating the terrifying events of their town of Derry, Maine. The connection between the Stephen King novel’s narrative and the mechanics of Monopoly feel slightly less organic, seemingly relying more on various iconic elements from the story more than actual locations or properties. However, between the house on Neibolt Street and the sewers underneath Derry, it’s possible that the board game developers have found ways to blend geographic locations with the gameplay elements.

IT: Chapter Two lands in theaters on September 6th. Stay tuned for details on various other IT tie-in products.

