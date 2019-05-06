It: Chapter Two Trailer Release Date Confirmed

Horror fans are eagerly awaiting the release of It: Chapter Two, which is basically the Avengers: Endgame to It: Chapter One‘s Avengers: Infinity War. With all that anticipation surrounding this blockbuster Stephen King horror sequel, Warner Bros.’ first trailer for It: Chapter Two needs to make a strong impression.

While we have no idea what the first trailer for It: Chapter Two will show, we now have a much better indicator of when we will get to see it.

Signs for the release of the first It: Chapter Two trailer have started appearing around Times Square in New York City. According to those signs, the It: Chapter Two trailer arrives this Thursday, May 9th, with the tagline “Witness the end of it.” You can see the evidence for yourself in the photos above, which were posted by enterprising fans who have a proper view of the Times Square ads from their hotel rooms.

If the photos weren’t enough, here’s video proof to go along with it:

Prepare to return to Derry and float again🎈 Confirmed: The @ITMovieOfficial Chapter 2 trailer will drop this Thursday on May 9th. Here’s the NYC Times Square video announcement. @FinnSkata will portray Richie in flashbacks #ItChapterTwo #ItChapter2 📽️: shaunwatson87 via IG pic.twitter.com/Pnki2yj4Fr — Finn Wolfhard Updates (@fwolfhardupdate) May 6, 2019

Synopsis: “Twenty-seven years after the events of the summer of 1989, It (Bill Skarsgård) returns. The Losers’ Club fulfill their promises and return to Derry to put an end to the evil being once and for all. Unbeknownst to them, It has returned, stronger and crueler than ever.”

The big draw will be the expanded cast of the film, as It: Chapter Two‘s storyline takes place both in the past we saw in the first movie, and 27 years later, when the childhood cast of the first film is all grown up. Joining the cast as the adult versions of the Losers Club are:

James McAvoy / Jaeden Lieberher as Bill Denbrough

Jessica Chastain / Sophia Lillis as Beverly Marsh

Jay Ryan / Jeremy Ray Taylor as Ben Henscom

Bill Hader / Finn Wolfhard as Richie Tozier

Isaiah Mustafa / Chosen Jacobs as Mike Hanlon

James Ransone / Jack Dylan Grazer as Eddie Kaspbrak

Andy Bean / Wyatt Oleff as Stanley Uris

Of course, Bill Skarsgard will be back as Pennywise the Clown, as the monster doesn’t age.

It: Chapter Two hits theaters on September 6th.