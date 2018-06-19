‘It’ Wins Best On-Screen Team at 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

It may not be the most prestigious award show on the planet, but a win is a win, and the cast of It was certainly celebrating their victory at last night’s MTV Movie and TV Awards.

The blockbuster horror flick that dominated the box office last fall was nominated for a total of four awards at the ceremony, including Best Movie. While It, based on the novel by Stephen King, didn’t win the biggest award of the night, it did take home the hardware for Best On-Screen Team.

Audiences were smitten with the young cast that made up the ever-popular Loser’s Club when they saw the film in theaters. The lineup includes Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), and Chosen Jacobs (Mike).

The kids came out on top against some stiff competition. The fellow nominees were Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright), Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Nick Jonas), Ready Player One (Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Lena Waithe, Philip Zhao, Win Morisaki), and Stranger Things (Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink).

Finn Wolfhard was the only actor to appear on more than one of the Best On-Screen Team nominees.

In addition to this victory, It was nominated for three other awards. It was beaten for Best Movie by Black Panther, Michael B. Jordan (Killmonger) won Best Villain over Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise), and Stranger Things‘ Noah Schnapp took home the award for Most Frightened Performance over Sophia Lillis.

The young cast of It was nothing short of fantastic, and they’ll all be returning for the sequel to the film, which arrives next fall.

Do you think that the It cast deserved the award? Were there any other casts you thought should have been nominated? Let us know in the comments below!