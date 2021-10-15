Jamie Lee Curtis Addresses Why Original Halloween Was Filmed On A Specific Street

This week, Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis paid a virtual visit to Sirius XM's The Jess Cagle Show and talked about the beloved horror franchise. The actor revealed that Halloween Kills is about "mob violence and shared a small teaser about Halloween Ends. The woman known for playing Laurie Strode also talked a little about the making of the original movie back in 1978. While chatting, Curtis explained why they had to shoot some scenes in a specific area of West Hollywood.

"It had to look like Illinois," Curtis explained. "We had to find a street that looked like a residential street that had houses opposite each other because what was crucial was the house that Laurie is babysitting in is directly opposite the house her friend is also babysitting... It was crucial so that the two houses be opposite each other, so they found this street in West Hollywood on Orange Grove Ave., two houses opposite each other, is where we shot the bulk of those scenes."

Curtis was asked if she ever drives down or visits the street and she said "yes," however, "both houses don't look anything like they did back in the day" due to remodeling. She added, "When we announced the Halloween 2018 movie, we shot that picture of me with Michael [Myers] in the doorway behind me on the front porch of the original house that we shot the movie in."

Curtis also reminisced about filming the original movie and shared that "every second of it was fun." You can watch the full clip in the video at the top of the page.

Yesterday saw the release of a new teaser for Halloween Kills, which featured the return of some characters from the original 1978 film and a look at Michael Myers' burned mask. Halloween Kills was originally supposed to hit theatres this month but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Producer Jason Blum recently told Forbes that fans will be seeing the movie next year no matter what. Curtis also commented on the delay earlier this year:

"I am as disappointed as you are. Mostly because the movie David [Gordon Green] has created from the characters that John [Carpenter] and Debra [Hill] created is a masterpiece. Prescient and powerful. I promise you it will be worth the wait." Curtis wrote.

Halloween Kills is now scheduled to be released on October 15th, 2021, and Halloween Ends is scheduled for October 14th, 2022.