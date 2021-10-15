Halloween Kills Teaser Offers First Look at Michael Myers' Burned Mask

✖

Halloween is only a few days away and while fans didn't get to see Halloween Kills this year, a new teaser for the horror film has us hyped for October 2021. The new footage features a lot of exciting content, including the return of the original movie's Tommy Doyle (now played by Anthony Michael Hall), Lindsey Wallace (still played by Kyle Richards), and Marion Chambers (still played by Nancy Stephens). The trailer also shows a glimpse of Michael Myers' mask which is all burned up after the Strode women left him for dead in the burning basement. Of course, if we've learned anything over the last 40+ years, it's that the Boogeyman is not so easily killed. You can check out the mask below:

(Photo: Blumhouse)

Halloween Kills was originally supposed to hit theatres this month but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Producer Jason Blum recently told Forbes that fans will be seeing the movie next year no matter what. Curtis also commented on the delay earlier this year:

"I am as disappointed as you are. Mostly because the movie David [Gordon Green] has created from the characters that John [Carpenter] and Debra [Hill] created is a masterpiece. Prescient and powerful. I promise you it will be worth the wait." Curtis wrote.

Green also recently shared what fans can expect from the follow-up to his 2018 flick: "If the first film was somewhat retelling the origin of Myers and getting us up to speed with where Laurie had been all those years, then part two is about the outrage of Haddonfield," Green shared with Total Film. “'Mob Rules' was our working title for the film. It’s about a community that is united by outrage, and divided in how to deal with evil."

Earlier this year, producer Jason Blum promised Halloween Kills won't be half of one story: "I worried about it until I saw it," Blum told io9. “And David worried about it. That it would feel like, remember Lord of the Rings? Like you weren’t getting (the full story)? It doesn’t feel like that at all. [Halloween Kills] feels like a complete movie. There’s a first, second, and third act. It has a big end. You still know from the end of the second movie where the third movie is going, but the second movie ends in a totally satisfying way. So it doesn’t feel like, you know, that Lord of the Rings issue that they had."

Halloween Kills is now scheduled to be released on October 15th, 2021, and Halloween Ends is scheduled for October 14th, 2022.