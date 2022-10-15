Jason Voorhees Actor Ted White Dead at 96

Throughout the years, there have been many Friday the 13th films and multiple actors have played the franchise's main villain, Jason Voorhees. In 1984, Ted White played the role in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, which many fans consider to be one of the best Jason films. Sadly, it was announced yesterday that White had passed away at age 96. White was a longtime stuntman in Hollywood and doubled for big stars such as John Wayne and Clark Gable. Yesterday, Convention All Stars owner Sean Clark took to Facebook to share the news of White's passing (via Bloody Disgusting).

"As I'm here setting up at Monsterpalooza I just got hit with the news that my dear friend Ted White has passed away. I was told he passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home," Clark wrote. "I've had the pleasure of knowing him and working with him for close to 20 years. He was my adopted grandpa and hands down the best storyteller you could have ever met. If you haven't read it yet check out his book Cast a Giant Shadow where many of those stories are told. I was honored to be mentioned in the book when he wrote about his time in the convention world. I am going to miss you immensely and those steak dinners we always had. Also teasing you about your red, white & blue banner that made you look like you were running for President. My heart goes out to his wife Jeri and his sons. It was an absolute honor my friend. Rest easy. Love you Ted. 💔" You can view the post below:

White started out as a football player for the University of Oklahoma before setting out to be an actor and stuntman. Due to his background with the Marine Crops, White consulted on the film Sands of Iwo Jima in 1949, which was how he met John Wayne. White began doubling for the iconic actor in 1952. Over the years, White appeared in many films and shows, including The Man From U.N.C.L.E., The Andy Griffith Show, Bonanza, Mission: Impossible, Kojack, The Rockford Files, Demonoid, TRON, Romancing the Stone, Starman, Silverado, Major League, The X-Files, and more.

Originally, White was not credited for his role as Jason in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter. He was offered to play the role again in Friday the 13th: A New Beginning and Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives, but he turned it down.

Our thoughts are with White's friends and family at this difficult time.

