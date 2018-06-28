Jessica Chastain Shares Image To Celebrate Start Of ‘IT: Chapter 2’

The kids of Derry, Maine will once again be confronting the evil that is Pennywise in IT: Chapter 2, and Jessica Chastain has just given a great look at her character’s transformation over the years.

Since fans last saw Beverly, Bill, Richie, Eddie, Stanley, Ben, and Mike, 27 years have passed. If that number sounds familiar, it should, as that’s the number of years the lore of Pennywise says he will return, and the kids that put an end to him the first time are now faced with having to do it all over again. Chastain shared a photo that shows both her and Sophia Lillis side by side, and the likeness is impressive.

“jessicachastainDAY 1 ✔ #BeverlyMarsh #ITmovie🎈”

Joining Chastain will be James McAvoy (Bill Denbrough), Bill Hader (Richie Tozier), James Ransone (Eddie Kaspbrak), Andy Bean (Stanley Uris), Jay Ryan (Ben Hanscom), and Isaiah Mustafa (Mike Hanlon), and Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise. The original actors (Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jaeden Lieberher, Wyatt Oleff, and Jack Dylan Grazer) are rumored to also be part of the film through flashbacks but have not been confirmed.

IT: Chapter 2 will retain plenty of the elements that fans loved about the original, but director Andy Muschietti is raising the fear quotient by 10, something teased at the end of the original.

“They’re gonna find a lot of things that resemble the first one, the humor, the emotion, the horror,” Muschietti shared, as reported by ComicBook.com. “People are very invested emotionally in the characters of the story. At the end of the first one, there’s a promise of something else…It’s gonna be scarier. It’s gonna be a more intense experience. So, bring your adult diapers to the theater.”

Muschietti wanted to focus on the early timeline in the original to establish the characters, but it seems everything is fair game for the sequel.

IT: Chapter 2 hits theaters on September 6, 2019.