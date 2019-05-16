Halloween Director John Carpenter Hints at Return to Directing

John Carpenter’s name and legacy has become a relevant topic again, thanks to the success of Danny McBride and David Gordon Green’s Halloween (2018) sequel. Now it’s looking more and more like Carpenter is ready to ride the momentum of Halloween into a return to the director’s chair, if his words in a recent interview are anything to judge by.

Here’s what Carpenter had to say to a crowd at the Cannes Film Festival recently (via THR), when asked about whether he may return to directing:

“I’m working on some TV stuff and a couple of feature ideas. It’s a different time now, so it takes a long time for them to get set up. You’ll know it when you know it. I don’t know it [yet].”

Carpenter wasn’t willing to divulge any specifics about what kind of projects he may be mulling over, which is pretty much in keeping with the other “teases” we’ve heard from him recently, since the Halloween press tour began. For example: here’s a more elaborate explanation from Carpenter of where he is, in terms of directing:

“I don’t have one scheduled but I’m working on things,” Carpenter told Collider. “I made a lot of movies and I got burned out and I had to stop for a while. I have to have a life. Circumstance would have to be correct for me to do it again. I’d love to make a little horror film that would be great or a big adventure film. It would be a project that I like that’s budgeted correctly. Nowadays they make these young directors do movie for $2 million when the movie is written for $10 million. So you have to squeeze it all in there and I don’t want to do that anymore.”

Carpenter has been in the background working on things like music in recent years, while also developing projects for TV (SyFy’s adaptation of Carpenter’s Tales for a Halloween Night comics which never made it to the screen), while also serving as executive producer on new installments of his old films, like Halloween and the upcoming Escape from New York remake from Saw‘s Leigh Whannell. No one has been begging Carpenter to step back behind the camera (his biggest films like Halloween and The Thing are distinguished by their low-budget creativity, not cinematic splendor), but if he were to do so for a new horror project, it would definitely be a significant enough milestone to draw a crowd.

