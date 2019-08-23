John Carpenter Shares His Love for In the Mouth of Madness Star Sam Neill

John Carpenter has a habit of connecting with actors and regularly collaborating with them on multiple projects and, while he has no directing gigs on the docket, recently shared his love for In the Mouth of Madness star Sam Neill when discussing actors he’d like to work with again. Carpenter delivered audiences multiple films starring Kurt Russell, Adrienne Barbeau, and Tom Atkins, while helping launch the career of Jamie Lee Curtis by casting her in 1978’s Halloween. Carpenter and Neill’s collaboration on the 1994 film marked their only horror film partnership, having also worked together on Memoirs of an Invisible Man, though the film is often considered one of the filmmaker’s best works of the ’90s, as it has earned a passionate following over the years.

“There’s a lot of actors I loved working with,” Carpenter shared with ComicBook.com when asked about actors he wanted to collaborate with again. “I loved working with Sam Neill, for instance. I just thought he was just great. So, yeah, there are actors I’d love to work with that I haven’t. But, it’s what happens.”

In the film, Neill plays an insurance agent who is investigating a claim that horror author Sutter Cane has gone missing. His investigation leads him to a small New Hampshire town, where events from Cane’s novels begin to unfold, leading the agent to wonder if these supernatural events are actually unfolding or if he is losing his mind.

Carpenter might not have explicitly expressed his desire to work with Neill again, but with the filmmaker producing the upcoming Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends, a future collaboration certainly isn’t out of the question.

While most audiences might immediately associate Neill with his role of Dr. Alan Grant in the Jurassic Park films, Neill has a long connection with the horror genre.

In 1981, Neill took on the role of Damien in Omen III: The Final Conflict, continuing the film series about a couple who inadvertently adopts the son of Satan. Also that year, Neill starred in Andrej Zulawkski’s Possession, starring as a spy who returns home from a mission to find his marriage is crumbling, only to discover an otherworldly reason for the falling out with his wife.

Arguably Neill’s most memorable horror turn came in the 1997 sci-fi film Event Horizon, chronicling a ship which inadvertently travels to another dimension and brings back with it Hellish terrors. The concept is being developed as a TV series with Amazon Studios.

