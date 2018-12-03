John Carpenter Wants to Score ‘Halloween’ Sequel

If you’re a fan of music and horror films, you know John Carpenter is a man of many talents. The director of the original Halloween film, which first hit theaters in 1978, also created the movie’s iconic score, which still haunts us today.

Luckily for David Gordon Green, the director of the latest Halloween reboot, Carpenter was completely on board with the new director’s take on his classic. He wasn’t the only person who enjoyed the movie as it ended up becoming the highest grossing slasher film of all time.

According to Consequence of Sound, Carpenter “loved working on Green’s film.” In fact, the creative mind behind The Fog (1980), Escape from New York (1981) The Thing (1982), and Big Trouble in Little China (1986) is already gunning for a sequel.

“We’ll be ready,” assured Carpenter, “We’ve all talked about it. We’ll be ready.” While it’s unclear if Green or his co-writer, Danny McBride, will be returning to the Haddonfield fray, you can count on Carpenter’s legendary sound to show up once again. In addition to Carpenter, the franchise’s star, Jamie Lee Curtis, has also said she’d be willing to return. However, her presence would require Green to come back as the director.

Green and McBride should be counting their lucky stars to have Carpenter on their side, because the director/musician hasn’t always been open-minded about the remakes of his films. Back in October, the creator called out the upcoming reboot of Big Trouble in Little China, which is set to star Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson. On the other hand, Carpenter seems to have given his seal of approval to Robert Rodriguez‘s upcoming Escape from New York remake. Maybe Big Trouble is just untouchable?

Despite being 70-years-old, Carpenter is still working hard in the movie and music businesses. He plans to release a new album with his band, which consists of his son, Cody Carpenter and godson Daniel Davies. While the band is “currently taking a much-needed break,” he promises a Lost Themes III album is definitely in the works. (The first Lost Themes was released in 2015 with a follow-up, Lost Themes II released in 2016).

If you watched the new Amazon series, Homecoming (starring Julie Roberts), you may have caught some of Carpenter’s classic synth-based scores from The Fog and Escape From New York. The man’s music is timeless!

Halloween (2018) will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on January 15, 2019.