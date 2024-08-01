Josh Hartnett Reveals How Family Helped Him Shed Trap’s Dark Character After Filming

Warner Bros. Pictures and M. Night Shyamalan are teaming up for a new horror/thriller film, Trap. The new project stars Josh Hartnett as a man who gets stuck at a concert with his daughter while police try to catch a serial killer. If you’ve seen the movie’s trailer, you know Hartnett is playing the killer in question, and the movie sees him enter a game of cat and mouse with the authorities. ComicBook recently had the chance to chat with Hartnett about the film, and he explained how he was able to shed his dark character when the production was complete.

“Actually, you know what, this one was pretty dark,” Harnett began. “Kids don’t allow you the time to sort of go through your own stuff and worry about your day in the way that I would have before I had kids. So, they just necessarily come home and there are things to do. I gotta cook dinner or I gotta put them to bed or I gotta change a nappy or whatever. Sorry, diaper. I live in the UK. Nappy is diaper in the UK.”

“They take you right out of all that stuff that you’re thinking about,” he continued. “And I think it’s a great thing because then you get to kind of just completely reset without having to worry too much about it. There’s some residual stuff that sticks with you because it’s really dark psychology that we’re dealing with with this character. And everything else is a put-on, so all the stuff with the daughter and the wife, that’s all just a facade until maybe he realizes that some of it’s actually struck a chord in him. And that’s an interesting journey for the character and it’s also interesting as an actor to be able to play that. But it’s not something you want to live with every day.”

