Kane Hodder Wants to Play Michael Myers

Iconic stunt performer Kane Hodder has amassed over a hundred credits over the years, having been a part of seminal series like Friday the 13th, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Hatchet. Despite these achievements, Hodder has one more character on his wish list: Halloween‘s Michael Myers.

“It’s pretty cool to say I did one shot as Freddy, several scenes as Leatherface, four of the movies as Jason,” Hodder shared with We Got This Covered. “I just need to do a movie version somehow of Michael [Myers].”

Actors like Hellraiser‘s Doug Bradley or A Nightmare on Elm Street‘s Robert Englund have helped define villains like Pinhead and Freddy Krueger respectively, while Hodder has the distinction of having at least briefly portrayed three of horror’s top villains.

Hodder holds the distinction of playing Friday the 13th‘s Jason Voorhees more than any other actor, having played the masked character in Friday the 13th parts seven through ten.

The actor wasn’t beholden to playing one character, having briefly played Leatherface in Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III. His involvement in this film also allowed him to technically make a brief cameo in Freddy vs. Jason.

“They say I wasn’t in Freddy vs. Jason. The filmmakers didn’t even know it, but I was in that movie,” Hodder confirmed. “There was a scene where they’re at the insane asylum or whatever, the hospital, and there’s a movie playing on a TV set – and it happens to be Texas Chainsaw Massacre III.”

He added, “And there’s a scene of Leatherface doing something, and that’s actually me as Leatherface. I was the stunt double for R.A. Mihailoff for that movie and I was stunt coordinator. And so, they’re trying not to put me in the movie, and I was still in it and they didn’t even know it.”

In Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, the film’s final sequences depict Jason finally being defeated, with the final shot being his iconic hockey mask lying in the dirt. Before the film cuts to the credits, we see Freddy Krueger’s clawed hand emerge from underground to pull the mask down to the depths of Hell. In this shot, the hand seen was that of Hodder’s.

A Halloween sequel just wrapped filming, and while Hodder may not have played the killer in that film, this new film could revive the series and offer the actor the opportunity to play yet another one of the biggest horror icons of the ’80s.

