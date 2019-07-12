Kevin Smith Compares Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown to Jason Mewes

It appears everyone on the Internet has been binging (and re-binging) the new season of Stranger Things since it dropped on Netflix last week, and Kevin Smith is no exception. The director best known for Clerks and Mallrats took to Instagram to make a hilarious observation about Millie Bobby Brown, the actor who plays Eleven on the hit series. Smith took a screen grab of El making a very serious face, and pointed out that she resembles his longtime onscreen partner, Jason Mewes.

“Holy shit! In this @strangerthingstv screen grab, @milliebobbybrown looks exactly like a #mallrats era @jaymewes! And in Season 3, there’s an episode called ‘The Mall Rats.’ This is turning my world upside down! #KevinSmith #JasonMewes #strangerthings #strangerthings3,” Smith wrote.

Honestly, we can totally see it! (In this specific image, not all time.) Many people agreed with Smith, and commented on the post, including Star Wars star, Joonas Suotamo.

“😂,” he wrote.

Many fans chimed in, too:

“She should play Jay and Justice’s daughter,” @colerothacker suggested. (Justice, who was played by Shannon Elizabeth, was Mewes’ love interest in Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.)

“Snootchie Things,” @dannyjay978 joked.

“Jay and Silent Bob should do a cameo in Stranger Things,” @uncannyscot23 suggested. (This would only work if there was some kind of ’90s time jump, but we’re open to it.)

“We gotta stop those Upside Down f***s!,” @mrs_kacyy joked.

Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove), Maya Hawke (Robin), and Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair).

Stranger Things 3 is now streaming on Netflix. Smith and Mewes’ next project, Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, is expected to hit theaters sometime in the fall.