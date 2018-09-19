‘King Kong’ Broadway Show Gives First Look at Giant Puppet of the Classic Monster

King Kong is one of the most iconic movie monsters in history, as the primate is larger than life in both literal and figurative ways. The character is coming to Broadway next month in a stage performance, with the production offering fans a look at how performers will breathe life into the monster in the video below.

In both the original film and the upcoming musical, a group of explorers travels to a remote island to confront the beast, bringing him back to New York City to display his marvels to theatergoers.

“He is a completely expressive character with an incredibly wide range of emotions, and I’ve had to step up my game to compete,” actress Christiani Pitts told The New York Times. “When we first made eye contact, he roared and I started sobbing — he doesn’t look like he belongs in the space, and that’s the most heartbreaking thing about him.”

The play is produced by Global Creatures, the company responsible for delivering the impressive “Walking with Dinosaurs” live experiences. The primate will be brought to life with similar internal components to those prehistoric creatures, in addition to the help of 14 performers.

“It’s the question I often ask myself — why can I pick up a paper bag or a sock and put my hand in it and instantly you recognize life in it? Because you want to see life in it,” Mr. Tilders, creative director of Creature Technologies Co. shared. “Of course you know it’s not real, and you sit here knowing that’s a stage and they’re all actors, but we love to use our imagination. It’s what separates us from the other great apes.”

The creation is 20 feet tall and weighs 2,000 pounds, comprised of steel, carbon fiber, fiberglass, and a series of inflatable tubes and airbags.

“Everybody will be impressed by the weight of him and the scale of him and the versatility of him, but the thing that really smacks you in the teeth is that his eyes are so powerful,” director Drew McOnie shared.

On stage, the monster is brought to life with 10 performers, while another four offstage use a variety of computer controls to manipulate the beast’s performance.

The production will open on Broadway next month. Back on the big screen, Kong will next be seen facing off against an iconic adversary in 2020’s Godzilla vs. Kong.

[H/T Facebook, KingKongBway]