Last Night in Soho Release Date Delayed

Edgar Wright is known for an array of filming ranging from Shaun of the Dead and Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World to Baby Driver. Fans of the director have been waiting a long time for his next feature, Last Night in Soho, which was one of many films delayed due to the pandemic. According to Collider, the movie has been pushed back yet again, but not by much this time. The movie was set to be released on October 22nd but will now be hitting theatres on October 29th.

Last Night in Soho is described as, "Edgar Wright’s psychological thriller about a young girl, passionate in fashion design, who is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer. But 1960s London is not what it appears, and time seems to fall apart with shady consequences…" Wright previously detailed how the inspiration for the film came from his own experiences in the area.

"The idea for the movie is the result of 25 years of living and working in Soho," the filmmaker detailed to Total Film. "I spent so much time looking at the architecture, thinking, 'What have these walls seen?' And walking the streets late at night. Soho’s become a lot more gentrified, but it still has that darkness just under the surface. It’s one of those places where you only need to stand still for 60 seconds for something strange or magical or weird or dark to happen." You can check out a poster for the movie below:

Last Night in Soho will star Anya Taylor-Joy (New Mutants), Matt Smith (Doctor Who), Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit), Michael Ajao (Attack the Block), Synnøve Karlsen (Clique), Diana Rigg (Game of Thrones), Terence Stamp (Superman), and Rita Tushingham (A Taste of Honey).

Now that Last Night in Soho is almost here, Wright fans are also wondering about the long-rumored Baby Driver 2. "It’s written," Wright told Variety when asked about the Baby Driver sequel earlier this year. "I’ve actually written three drafts of it... It’s funny, you get fans on social media saying, 'What’s happening to blah blah,' and you know there’s a global pandemic, right?," Wright added with a laugh. "Some things are beyond even me."

