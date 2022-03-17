Leprechaun Marathon Airing All Day on SYFY

A seminal franchise in the world of horror when it comes to delivering audiences frightening and hilarious adventures would be the Leprechaun series, which kicked off in 1993 and has earned eight installments. In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, SYFY is paying tribute to the malevolent and mystical character by broadcasting a marathon of Leprechaun films, with one of the highlights being the broadcast of the film that kicked it all off at 8 p.m. ET. Over the course of the day, fans will be able to check out a number of beloved sequels in the series, with the marathon running until the early hours of March 18th.

The schedule of the marathon is as follows:

6 a.m. ET – Leprechaun: Origins

7:53 a.m. ET – Leprechaun Returns

9:57 a.m. ET – Leprechaun: Back 2 Tha Hood

12 p.m. ET – Leprechaun In The Hood

2 p.m. ET – Leprechaun 4: In Space

4 p.m. ET – Leprechaun 3

6 p.m. ET – Leprechaun 2

8 p.m. ET – Leprechaun

10 p.m. ET – Leprechaun 2

Friday, March 18th

12 a.m. ET – Leprechaun 3

2 a.m. ET – Leprechaun 4: In Space

4 a.m. ET – Leprechaun In The Hood

The last entry in the series was 2018’s Leprechaun Returns, with the series being dormant in the years since that direct sequel to the original 1993 film. Spiral: From the Book of Saw director Darren Lynn Bousman has often expressed his interest in returning the franchise to its glory, to the point that he feels like he’s begging for it at this point.

“They do not take me seriously about it, I think they think I’m f-cking with them, so much so that I had a friends and family screening the Wednesday before [Spiral] came out and one of the execs walked over to me and said, ‘Are you f-cking with us? Are you serious?’” Bousman shared with ComicBook.com about Lionsgate’s reaction to his passion for Leprechaun. “I was like, ‘How many more times do I have to say it, I started talking about it during Saw II. I was 24 years old, now I’m 42, and I’m still f-cking talking about it. That is the longest-running joke in the world if I’m joking.’ No, I absolutely want to do the Leprechaun franchise, and since I’ve been saying it, they’ve redone it four times without me. You know what, I don’t know what to say at this point, there’s only so many times you can beg.”

