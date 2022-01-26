Let the Right One In Series Adds Sin City Star

Showtime’s adaptation of the vampire thriller Let the Right One In has cast Nick Stahl in a series regular role. According to The Hollywood Reporter Stahl, who has previously appeared films such as Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines and Sin City and the television series Fear the Walking Dead, will play Matthew, “a former soldier and fiercely loyal fixer for the Logan family, whose clean-cut, mild-mannered exterior belies a savagery beneath.” Stahl joins the previously cast Madison Taylor Baez, Demián Bichir, Grace Gummer, Kevin Carroll, Ian Foreman, Anika Noni Rose, Larry Pine, and Jacob Buster.

Inspired by the 2004 novel of the same name by Swedish author John Ajvide Lindqvist, the series will center on “Mark (Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Baez) whose lives were changed forever 10 years earlier when she was turned into a vampire. Locked in at age 12, perhaps forever, Eleanor lives a closed-in life, able to go out only at night, while her father does his best to provide her with the human blood she needs to stay alive. With these emotionally charged and terrifying ingredients as a starting point, Let the Right One In will upend genre expectations, turning a naturalistic lens on human frailty, strength and compassion.”

Away creator and Penny Dreadful writer Andrew Hinderaker will write the project and serve as showrunner while Dexter and Homeland director and Seith Mann will step behind the camera for the first episode. It was reported last fall that Showtime had ordered 10-episodes of the series.

“Let the Right One In quickly establishes itself as a thrilling, high-stakes drama that asks the question: How far would you go to save your child from the monsters out there – would you risk becoming a monster yourself?” Showtime scripted EVP Amy Israel previously said in a statement.

Showtime’s series adaptation is not the first for the source material. The book was first adapted into a feature film in Sweden in 2008 and was then re-adapted in English in 2010 by The Batman and War for the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves.

Showtime’s Let the Right One In does not yet have a release date.

Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images