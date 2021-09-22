Let the Right One In Ordered to Series by Showtime

Previously it was revealed that Showtime was adapting the hit vampire novel/feature film Let the Right One In into a TV series with a pilot and it seems like they liked what they saw. Though no official announcement from the premium cable network has been revealed, Bloody Disgusting reports that Showtime has officially ordered Let the Right One In to series with 10 episodes ordered. As we previously reported, the new series will take some pretty big changes from the source material and adaptations, focusing instead on a father whose daughter becomes a creature of the night and is forced to take care of her.

Actor Demián Bichir will lead the cast, starring as the father, with Madison Taylor Baez (Selena: The Series) playing Eleanor, the newly made vampire. A previously released official description for the series reads: “In Let the Right One In, after she was bitten by a mysterious creature, Eleanor and her father, Mark (Demian Bichir), were forced to live in the shadows and commit shameful acts to keep her alive. When she returns to New York City, Eleanor meets a friend who reignites her desire to regain her humanity, even as her condition brings out an animalistic power.”

Other previously announced cast member included Grace Gummer, Kevin Carroll, Ian Foreman, Anika Noni Rose, Larry Pine, and Jacob Buster. A report on the show’s casting previously revealed that Buster would play the role of Peter, described as “a sweet and funny boy who suffers from the same condition as Eleanor. When his father tests a potential cure on him, it backfires and releases a terrifying monster.” This marks another major change from the book and films as it implies there will be more than one vampire seen in the series.

Away creator and Penny Dreadful writer Andrew Hinderaker will write the project and serve as showrunner while Dexter and Homeland director and Seith Mann will step behind the camera for the first episode. The premium cable network describes the series as “an elevated genre drama, which is turning a naturalistic lens on human frailty, strength and compassion.”

First published in 2004, the novel comes from Swedish author John Ajvide Lindqvist and was his debut book. He would quickly go on to be known as the “the Stephen King of Sweden” in some circles, while Let the Right One In would take on a life of its own after quickly being adapted into a feature film in Sweden in 2008. In 2010 the movie was re-adapted in English with The Batman and War for the Planet of the Apes director Matt Reeves helming the project.