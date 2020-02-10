How Locke & Key Final Twist Sets Up Season 2

Much like the comic it’s based on, Netflix’s live-action Locke & Key adaptation was full of twists and turns as the Lockes tried to settle in their Matheson, Massachusetts homesteads. In fact, the surprises unfolded throughout the entire season, right up until the final scene as the screen darkened for the final time. The biggest moment in question unfolded awfully fast and in case you have some lingering questions, we’ll try breaking it down for you below. As you might expect, this post includes MASSIVE Locke & Key spoilers. Proceed with caution if you’ve yet to watch the new Netflix show!

The villainous Dodge (Laysla De Oliveira) is introduced very early in the series, first appearing to Jackson Robert Scott’s Bode Locke in the first episode at the bottom of the Locke Wellhouse. Before long, she’s able to escape after tricking Bode into giving her the Anywhere Key, a MacGuffin that allows her to use any doorway as an escape to a location she’s previously seen.

As such, the remainder of the season features the Locke clan facing off against Dodge as she tried stealing the new keys they’d uncover. Then, everything was turned on its head when Dodge managed to steal the Identity Key, largely thanks in part to the return of Sam (Thomas Mitchell Barnet) and his antics.

It’s soon unveiled Dodge’s form — played for most of the season by De Oliveira — isn’t the beings true form after all. Rather, Dodge is a demon that escaped from the dimension beyond the Black Door and possessed Lucas Caravaggio (Felix Mallard), one of Rendell Locke’s childhood friends. Despite being killed by Rendell, Lucas was able to come back thanks to Ellie Whedon’s (Sherri Saum) use of the keys shortly before the Lockes arrived back at Key House. For the last few episode, Dodge switches between the forms played by De Oliveira and Mallard.

One thing led to another and towards the end of the season, Dodge forces Ellie to use the Identity Key to take on the form played by De Oliveira, because that’s the identity the Lockes and their friends think is Dodge’s true form. Ellie is then knocked out and strategically placed in Key House. Before long, the group mistakenly throw Ellie into the void beyond the Black Door, honestly thinking it was an unconscious Dodge.

With the Locke’s guards down because they believe they finally dispatched Dodge beyond the Black Door, it’s revealed De Oliveira’s form isn’t the only one Dodge has been using throughout the season; viewers soon find out Gabe (Griffin Gluck) is another form of the baddie. Not just that, but when the group opened the Black Door, another demonic bullet raced out and hit Eden (Hallea Jones), seemingly possessing her with the same dark energies that Dodge brings to the show.

Should the series receive a second season order from Netflix, it’s apparent that Gabe and Eden will take over as the primary antagonists as the Lockes, Scot Cavendish (Petrice Jones), and Jackie Veda (Genevieve Kang) work to further uncover the mysteries of Key House and the tales buried deep within.

Locke & Key stars Darby Stanchfield, Jackson Robert Scott, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Bill Heck, Laysla De Oliveira, Sherri Saum, Thomas Mitchell Barnet, Griffin Gluck, and Coby Bird.

The first season of the show is now streaming on Netflix.