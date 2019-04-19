Paranormal Investigator Lorraine Warren Dies at 92

World-renowned paranormal investigator and subject of James Wan’s critically-acclaimed Conjuring franchise, Lorraine Warren, has sadly passed away this week at the age of 92. Along with her husband Ed, Lorraine made a career out of helping others understand the spiritual world around them.

Warren become known around the world for her work as an investigator of paranormal activity. She and Ed were attached to some of the most famous paranormal cases in history, including the Amityville Horror hauntings, Enfield Polstergeist, and the Annabelle doll, all of which were featured in the universe of Conjuring films. The couple also ran an Occult Museum featuring artifacts from their various investigations.

The news of Lorraine’s passing came via a Facebook post from grandson Chris McKinnell on Friday.

“Last night my grandmother, Lorraine Warren, quietly and peacefully left us to join her beloved Ed,” McKinnell wrote in the post.” She was happy and laughing until the very end. She was my angel and my hero, and she will be deeply missed. Please join us in celebrating her life and honoring her beautiful soul. Remember to treasure those you love while you can. Thank you and God bless you all.”

Ed Warren passed away in 2006, 13 years before Lorraine’s death.

The Conjuring was released in 2013 to plenty of critical praise. Vera Farmiga played the role of Lorraine Warren and Patrick Wilson portrayed Ed Warren. The duo reprised their roles for The Conjuring 2 in 2016, and are reportedly returning for a third film in 2020.

