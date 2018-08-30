Los Angeles Haunted Hayride Brings Back Favorite Attractions for 10-Year Anniversary

A time-honored tradition of the Halloween season is to embark on a hayride to enjoy a number of Autumnal offerings. The Los Angeles Haunted Hayride returns for its 10th year this fall and is bringing back some of guests’ favorite experiences to honor the spooky celebration.

Details from the event’s press release are as follows:

“Thirteenth Floor Entertainment Group is proud to announce the highly anticipated return of the most popular Halloween attraction in the country, the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride. Hailing from the authentically haunted Old Zoo area of Griffith Park, the hayride will be back in full force starting Saturday, September 29th. Tickets are currently on sale with limited pre-sale tickets available until September 1st. You can purchase your tickets here.

“Los Angeles Haunted Hayride (@LAHauntedHayride) returns with the most immersive ride yet as guests are completely transported back to hayrides past. The annual celeb favorite event, which has drawn household names like David Beckham, Pete Wentz, Katy Perry, Nicole Richie and others, is sure to be another Instagrammable feast with the return of the legendary Haunted Hayride, the heart-pounding House Of Shadows Dark Maze, the disturbed neighborhood of Trick Or Treat and everyone’s favorite haunted village, Purgatory.

“For fans that have been to every hayride, it will be an unforgettable ride through the nightmares the hayride has been inducing for years. You will also be treated to new surprises and some larger than life additions that one would expect for a celebration as grand as a 10 Year Anniversary. For first timers, the experience will be a hayride on steroids as every memorable demon and apparition returns to say hello once again. Do you remember the demon church of ‘The Congregation’? Or the legions of psychopathic clowns from ‘Though The Eyes Of A Child’? Maybe you’d love to take a ride back through ‘The Rift’? Then, this is your year and then some! If you haven’t been to the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride, you will not want to miss out on this limited run special edition.

“‘I can’t believe it’s been ten years!’ said Los Angeles Haunted Hayride founder/creator Melissa Carbone (@MelCarbs). ‘I want to send out the biggest “Thank You” to everyone who has bought a ticket, worked for us and given their blood to make LA Haunted Hayride the most popular independently owned Halloween attraction in the country. Bringing back the content that the fans have told us they love and want more of is my way of doing that. I’m so excited to see the incredible characters of the past. Oh how I’ve missed them,’ Carbone smugly laughs.

“When you visit the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride your evening will include a stop in Purgatory. The charm and magic of our old world ‘haunted village’ invokes the nostalgia of Halloweens past; smell the freshly cut hay and see the deep, rich, orange glow of jack o’ lanterns as you pass through our gates. Become a part of the show at Theatre Macabre, ride the ‘Scary-Go-Round’, enjoy fair food & drink faves at the Grub Shack, have a clandestine encounter with a psychic, and don’t forget to grab your limited run anniversary swag in the Bootique.

“Returning for this massive anniversary, the park will bring back cult favorites House Of Shadows and Trick Or Treat. The legendary House Of Shadows sends you into complete darkness as you grasp onto your group and stumble through Southern California’s only true dark maze! It is a disorienting, claustrophobic experience where you might find yourself totally alone in the shadows. At Trick Or Treat, it’s Halloween every night. Check out our ALL-NEW ghoulish residents as we have amped up the fright factor for this annual freakish block party.

“The terror of the Los Angeles Haunted Hayride begins on September 29th and will be open select nights until October 31st. Operating hours are Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 7 pm – 10:30 pm and Fridays and Saturdays from 7 pm – 12 am, with the exception of September 29th when we close at 11 pm. General Admission and VIP passes that surpass the line are available, as well as a Platinum pass that includes VIP parking! There are also a limited number of Hayride Only passes starting at $26, all expected to sell out during the pre-sale. Pre-sale for tickets will end September 1st. Visit www.losangeleshauntedhayride.com for exact nights of operation and other details.”

Make sure to pre-order your tickets, as the pre-sale will end this Saturday.

Make sure to pre-order your tickets, as the pre-sale will end this Saturday.