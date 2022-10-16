Louis Frightens His Human Family in Interview With the Vampire Episode 3 Clip

Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire is off to a strong start on AMC and AMC+ with the first two episodes of series not only introducing viewers to Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) and Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) but diving into Louis' story after he's turned into a vampire by Lestat. But as Louis has started to learn, the life of a vampire is one that's very different from the life of humans and holding on to one's human family after being given the Dark Gift isn't something that goes necessarily well. Now, in a clip from this week's third episode, "Is My Very Nature That of the Devil", finds out firsthand that his still-human family is afraid of him and what he's become.

In the clip below, Louis pays a visit to his family's home to bring gifts for his nieces' birthday. However, he's greeted not with welcome and when the situation escalates, he ends up terrifying the children and being told by his sister, the family member he is most close to, to leave.

What is Interview With the Vampire About?

A sensuous, contemporary reinvention of Anne Rice's revolutionary gothic novel, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson), Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), and Claudia's (Bailey Bass) epic story of love, blood, and the perils of immortality, as told to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Chafing at the limitations of life as a Black man in 1900s New Orleans, Louis finds it impossible to resist the rakish Lestat de Lioncourt's offer of the ultimate escape: joining him as his vampire companion. But Louis's intoxicating new powers come with a violent price, and the introduction of Lestat's newest fledgling, the child vampire Claudia, soon sets them on a decades-long path of revenge and atonement.

Will There be a Second Season of Interview With the Vampire?

While the first season of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire is just getting started on AMC and AMC+, the critically acclaimed series has already been renewed for a second season, a renewal that was handed out ahead of the series' premiere.

"The scope and breadth of this show, and what Mark and Rolin have delivered, is just stupendous," Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, said in a statement. "They have rendered the rich and vibrant world of Anne Rice's Interview in a wonderful way, and we're incredibly proud. From the set build to production design, costumes, and more — no detail was overlooked. This stellar cast delivers powerful performances that emotionally connect us to these characters and their humanity. We look forward to sharing the final product of this extraordinary effort with audiences in just a few short days and are thrilled that this story will continue. This is only the beginning of an entire Universe featuring enthralling stories and characters that capture the spirit of Anne Rice's amazing work."

Interview With the Vampire airs Sundays at 10/9c on AMC. You can also stream new episodes on AMC+.