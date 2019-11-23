M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Series Premiere

Apple TV+ has recently joined the streaming service wars with several original shows, including the upcoming and very much anticipated M. Night Shyamalan series Servant. It seems Apple TV has quite a bit of faith in the show, as Shyamalan recently announced that the show has been renewed for a second season ahead of its November 28th series premiere. Shyamalan announced the renewal during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, a renewal that comes a full week before the show premieres. In fact, every show in Apple TV+‘s initial lineup has received a second season renewal, including The Morning Show, See, Dickinson, and For All Mankind (via TV Guide).

Shyamalan and showrunner Tony Basgallop are already hard at work on season 2, something Shyamalan revealed during a press junket to TV Guide earlier in the week. “We’re writing away on the second season. Some really crazy stuff is happening. … We all talk about, what’s the movement of the story? … What will we learn by the end of the second episode? What is its final moment? In my mind we talk a lot about, what’s the final moment of this series and how are we aiming to that?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Servant is easily one of the most intriguing projects on Apple TV+, and we’re definitely interested in how the show can unravel this surreal story about a couple, a fake baby, and a disturbing nanny over the course of several seasons. Shyamalan has said he envisions enough story to run around six seasons, and now the show is well on its way with season 2.

Servant is directed by M. Night Shyamalan and Tony Basgallop, who also serve as executive producers. The series stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Neil Tiger Free, and Rupert Grint, and you can check out the official description for Servant below.

“Doubt what you believe. From M. Night Shyamalan, Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.”

Servant hits Apple TV+ on November 28th.