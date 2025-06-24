M3GAN Steelbook 4K Blu-ray Is On Sale Ahead of The Sequel

The 2022 horror comedy film M3GAN from was a massive hit for Blumhouse Productions / Universal, so its no surprise that a sequel dubbed M3GAN 2.0 is on the way with a release date set for June 27th, 2025. If you want to get yourself prepped for the theater, there’s no better way to do it than the Limited Edition Steelbook (4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital) of the original film, which is currently on sale for $26.96 (23%), which is an all-time low. It”s in stock and shipping now.

Note that this Steelbook edition appears to be the same as the former Best Buy exclusive that has been sold out for ages, but if you missed out you have a second chance to grab one here on Amazon with he deal and here at GRUV (20% off with the code SIGNUP20). A breakdown of the special features can be found below.

M3GAN Limited Edition 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Edition (23% off) order on Amazon

Includes both the unrated and theatrical versions of the film.

A New Vision of Horror -Filmmakers and cast break down how the world of M3GAN was created,including the initial idea, through production under the leadership ofdirector Gerard Johnstone

-Filmmakers and cast break down how the world of M3GAN was created,including the initial idea, through production under the leadership ofdirector Gerard Johnstone Bringing Life to M3GAN – See how animatronics, puppets, and actor Amie Donald helped make M3GAN as real as possible

– See how animatronics, puppets, and actor Amie Donald helped make M3GAN as real as possible Getting Hacked – A behind-the-scenes look at how cast and crew accomplished some of the film’s complex stunts and gory deaths

Synopsis: “M3GAN is a marvel of artificial intelligence, a lifelike doll that’s programmed to be a child’s greatest companion and a parent’s greatest ally. Designed by Gemma (Allison Williams, Get Out), a brilliant roboticist, M3GAN can listen, watch, and learn as it plays the role of friend, teacher, playmate, and protector. When Gemma becomes the unexpected caretaker of her 8-year-old niece, she decides to pair the girl with a M3GAN prototype, a decision that leads to unimaginable consequences.”

The sequel takes place two years after the events of the first film, and Gemma has become a high-profile author and advocate for AI oversight. However, she’ll have to take a very hands-on role in that oversight because the underlying technology of M3GAN has been stolen by a defense contractor to create a military-grade AI weapon called Amelia (Ivanna Sakhno). Gemma and Cady are forced to fight fire with fire by resurrecting M3GAN and giving her upgrades to make her faster, stronger, and more lethal in order to combat Amelia. If this sounds like an amusing twist on the Terminator 2 villain turned hero trope to you, then you’re not alone.

M3GAN 2.0 is directed by Gerard Johnstone, who also directed the first film, and the screenplay is co-written by Johnstone and Akela Cooper, who wrote the first movie. The sequel is produced by James Wan and Jason Blum, who – you guessed it – also produced the original film.