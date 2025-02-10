M3GAN 2.0 Super Bowl Trailer Unleashes the Horror Sequel AI War

Universal Pictures was quick to promote M3GAN 2.0 during the Super Bowl, offering viewers another look at the highly anticipated horror sequel after last week’s tantalizing teaser. The new film introduces a terrifying escalation of the franchise’s AI horror premise, as Gemma (Allison Williams) and Cady (Violet McGraw) face an even deadlier robotic threat. Set two years after the events of the original film, M3GAN’s revolutionary technology has been stolen and weaponized into a new android called Amelia (Ivanna Sakhno), forcing our protagonists to consider the unthinkable: reactivating the original M3GAN to combat this advanced threat. Check out the full M3GAN 2.0 teaser below, offering even more footage than the spot that aired during the Big Game.

The trailer showcases Gemma’s evolution since the first film, now positioned as an author and advocate for AI regulation, suggesting a deeper exploration of the franchise’s underlying themes about technology and human connection. However, when Amelia, a military-grade AI created by a defense contractor, becomes self-aware and initiates what appears to be a takeover, the stakes escalate beyond the personal horror of the first film into a potentially global threat. The solution is fighting fire with fire by deploying an upgraded M3GAN. This premise perfectly captures the franchise’s signature blend of high-concept horror and self-aware humor that made the original a breakthrough hit.

Returning director Gerard Johnstone appears to have maintained the delicate balance of gore and camp that helped the first M3GAN earn over $181 million worldwide against a modest $12 million budget. Amie Donald and Jenna Davis, who respectively performed and voiced M3GAN in the original, will return to their roles, though now they’ll be sharing the spotlight with Sakhno’s Amelia in what promises to be an epic android showdown.

How M3GAN 2.0 Builds on the Original’s Success

The decision to pit M3GAN against another AI adds a clever twist to the first movie’s formula. The original film focused on the intimate horror of a domestic setting, with M3GAN’s attachment to Cady driving the narrative. Meanwhile, the sequel appears to be expanding its scope while maintaining the core elements that resonated with audiences, namely the ultraviolence, M3GAN’s unhinged personality, and the surprising recognition of the dangers of artificial intelligence.

This expansion of the M3GAN universe arrives as AI anxiety grows more prevalent in the public consciousness, which could help M3GAN 2.0’s threat feel even more accurate than its predecessor. Furthermore, the new trailer shows how the sequel’s creative team, including returning screenwriter Akela Cooper, has carefully built upon the foundation laid by the first film while pushing the narrative into new territory, which helps the sequel feel fresh while still attending to fans’ expectations.

Producer James Wan’s original vision for the franchise is already paying off. Beyond M3GAN 2.0, Universal Pictures has announced a spin-off titled SOULM8TE scheduled for January 2026, suggesting they see significant potential in this universe of technologically enhanced terror. Plus, if M3GAN 2.0 manages to get a similar box office haul to the first movie, chances are high that the killer doll will return for a threequel.

M3GAN 2.0 arrives in theaters on June 27, 2025. Are you excited about the sequel? Let us know in the comments!